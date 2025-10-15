  • home icon
  • "The season is saved": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb eyes Week 7 return after suffering ankle injury

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:52 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb eyes Week 7 return after suffering ankle injury - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys could get a massive boost ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Washington Commanders, as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is reportedly set to return this week.

Lamb has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury during the Week 3 clash against the Chicago Bears last month. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lamb has a chance of making his return on Sunday.

NFL fans reacted to the news of the Cowboys potentially welcoming back their star WR.

"The season is saved."
"He owns Washington so it's only right to come back against them, not to mention you gotta account for George Pickens also and the run game this Cowboys offense is so underrated bro no wonder they scored 40 points against my Packers. I finally see the light man."
"Cowboys always be trying so hard against us smh."
"'Chance' He's definitely returning against Washington 100 percent....start him in your fantasy leagues yall....incoming 40 burger."
"If Travis Hunter can play WR and CB, Ceedee Lamb sure can too. Cowboys defense better have him out there at corner soon😭literally impossible for the defense to get worse, might as well try it…"
According to reports, the team is hoping Lamb returns to practice on Wednesday and his status would be clearer after the Cowboys release their first injury report for the week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones updates on CeeDee Lamb's potential return against Washington

While the fans are hyped by CeeDee Lamb's potential return against the Commanders on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he needs to practice before returning to the lineup.

"Without being doctor here, and without the benefit of a week of practice, we are thumbs up on all. It’s looking good, but that’s just it, you gotta have a week of practice," Jones said.

The All-Pro WR has missed three weeks of action after the Cowboys refused to place him on the injured reserve, as it would have ruled him out for four games. Lamb's return will be a big boost for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is posting historic numbers for the Cowboys amid the team's defensive frailties.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

