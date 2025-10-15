"The season is saved": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb eyes Week 7 return after suffering ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys could get a massive boost ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Washington Commanders, as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is reportedly set to return this week.Lamb has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury during the Week 3 clash against the Chicago Bears last month. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lamb has a chance of making his return on Sunday.NFL fans reacted to the news of the Cowboys potentially welcoming back their star WR.&quot;The season is saved.&quot;👑 @Lebronin1LINKThe season is saved&quot;He owns Washington so it's only right to come back against them, not to mention you gotta account for George Pickens also and the run game this Cowboys offense is so underrated bro no wonder they scored 40 points against my Packers. I finally see the light man.&quot;Lime Volcano 𓅓 @LassoedByCoopLINK&quot;He owns Washington so it's only right to come back against them, not to mention you gotta account for George Pickens also and the run game this Cowboys offense is so underrated bro no wonder they scored 40 points against my Packers. I finally see the light man.&quot;&quot;Cowboys always be trying so hard against us smh.&quot;Mekhi 🧛🏻🦇 @playboimekLINKCowboys always be trying so hard against us smh&quot;'Chance' He's definitely returning against Washington 100 percent....start him in your fantasy leagues yall....incoming 40 burger.&quot;Von @VoncheezeLINK&quot;'Chance' He's definitely returning against Washington 100 percent....start him in your fantasy leagues yall....incoming 40 burger.&quot;&quot;If Travis Hunter can play WR and CB, Ceedee Lamb sure can too. Cowboys defense better have him out there at corner soon😭literally impossible for the defense to get worse, might as well try it…&quot;Billionaire @PackersGOATSLINKIf Travis Hunter can play WR and CB, Ceedee Lamb sure can too.Cowboys defense better have him out there at corner soon😭literally impossible for the defense to get worse, might as well try it…According to reports, the team is hoping Lamb returns to practice on Wednesday and his status would be clearer after the Cowboys release their first injury report for the week.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones updates on CeeDee Lamb's potential return against WashingtonWhile the fans are hyped by CeeDee Lamb's potential return against the Commanders on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he needs to practice before returning to the lineup.&quot;Without being doctor here, and without the benefit of a week of practice, we are thumbs up on all. It’s looking good, but that’s just it, you gotta have a week of practice,&quot; Jones said.The All-Pro WR has missed three weeks of action after the Cowboys refused to place him on the injured reserve, as it would have ruled him out for four games. Lamb's return will be a big boost for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is posting historic numbers for the Cowboys amid the team's defensive frailties.