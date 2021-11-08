WWE Superstar Undertaker shows up at Cowboys vs. Broncos for special gesture

As they say, they always do it big for the Cowboys in Dallas, and on Sunday, it was no different. Several elite sports stars, such as Conor McGregor and Luke Doncic, have been seen at Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium.

Undertaker visits Cowboys stadium

During the Cowboys' game against the Denver Broncos, WWE superstar and legend Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was in attendance to watch the action unfold on Sunday.

The 56-year-old was seen interacting with fans and several military personnel, signing autographs and posing for pictures. The WWE legend retired from the ring last year and now has a Netflix interactive movie called Escape The Undertaker.

WWE @WWE The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! https://t.co/YsJ8DmcBsE

In addition to interacting with fans and military personnel, The Undertaker likely was hoping to see a Cowboys win over the AFC's Denver Broncos. However, that was not the case.

From the outset, the Broncos, led by Teddy Bridgewater, put Dallas to the sword. The Cowboys' offense could not get going at all. In every phase of the game they were second best and it was their worst game of the year.

Dak Prescott completed just 19 of his 39 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, although most of those yards came late in the fourth quarter. At one stage, the score was 30-0 in favor of the Broncos. It was complete domination of a team riding high after their win over the Vikings last week.

For the Broncos, Bridgewater was in full command of his offense and The Undertaker would not have been too pleased with how easy the game was for the Broncos.

It will serve as a wake-up call for Mike McCarthy and his team as they lost their first game since the Week 1 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a nutshell, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for America's team and the Broncos made them look second-rate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Vic Fangio has done a fantastic job in Denver as they move to 5-4 and this is after trading away possibly the franchise's best-ever player in Von Miller. Many were expecting a Cowboys win, but it was the Broncos' day as they thoroughly played the Cowboys off the field and in their home stadium in a statement to the rest of the league.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar