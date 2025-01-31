"The vibes are high": Ravens' Kyle Van Noy makes thoughts known on Mike Evans ahead of Pro Bowl games

Kyle Van Noy and Mike Evans have clashed several times during their respective NFL careers, but the respect and love they have for each other remains intact. Van Noy played for the Detroit Lions for two seasons before stops in New England, Miami, Los Angeles and Baltimore. As for Evans, he's played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, becoming one of the best wide receivers in franchise history.

As they get ready for another edition of the Pro Bowl, Van Noy joined the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday to talk about preparations for the weekend. The Ravens defender lauded the Bucs' WR and highlighted how close they are 10 years after joining the league:

"Honestly, it was dope. I had a great conversation with Mike Evans last night. You know, shout out to the 2014 draft class, That's the homie. We had a good conversation, and it was awesome. It was awesome to let him know how I felt about when he earned his money at the end of the year.

"I felt like I earned money for like him. You know, that's the type of love that the 2014 class had for each other, and it was just awesome to catch up with him... the vibes are high right now, elite, elite time so far," Van Noy said.

After spending two years with the Lions, Kyle Van Noy played from 2016 through 2019 with the Patriots before spending a single season in Miami. He returned to New England in 2021 and signed with the LA Chargers in 2022 before seemingly finding his place in Baltimore.

They haven't been able to make it to the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson, but Baltimore remains hopeful they have the right guy for the job.

Kyle Van Noy names surprising X-factor in Super Bowl LIX

A week after Kyle Van Noy and Mike Evans wrapped things in Orlando, Florida, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will clash to determine the Super Bowl LIX champion. Speaking on Fox Sports' "The Herd," Kyle explained that Jalen Hurts would be the difference maker for the Eagles in the big game.

He added that Hurts' connection with A.J. Brown could benefit the Eagles, as the Chiefs will presumably focus their attention on stopping Saquon Barkley, who ran for three rushing touchdowns and 118 rushing yards against the Washington Commanders.

