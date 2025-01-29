Kyle Van Noy names biggest X factor for Eagles in Super Bowl 59 vs. Chiefs (and it's not Saquon Barkley)

For the second time in three years, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl where they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from 2023, which the latter won 38-35. The Eagles would be keen on getting revenge but will have their work cut out against the reigning champions, who are gunning for their third Lombardi Trophy in as many years.

Philadelphia has ventured this deep into the playoffs largely on the back of Saquon Barkley's rushing exploits. However, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy believes the running back won't decide the outcome of the duel. On Fox Sports' The Herd, the veteran claimed that quarterback Jalen Hurts will have to be the difference-maker for the Eagles.

"What's going to come down as the X Factor to me is Jalen Hurts. Is he going to be able to make the throws when he needs to? And I believe he can," he said (02:58).

Van Noy added that Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown's synergy in the passing game will make or break Philadelphia's quest to exact revenge and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

"I think him and AJ Brown got in a little rhythm last week. You saw that fourth down conversion with the Go ball. It's not my favorite thing to do, but when you have AJ Brown, a true number one, it's a good decision. He came down with it, and then he had a touchdown in the game. I felt that chemistry really helped them, and hopefully will gain traction going into this last game."

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown's chemistry issues were a concern for the Eagles

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown's relationship was off-kilter for a brief period this season. Following the Eagles' 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, the wide receiver, who finished the game with only four catches on four targets for 43 yards and no touchdowns, called out the quarterback, saying the passing needed to improve.

To Hurts and the coaching staff's credit, they did not take Brown's comment to heart. Instead, they heeded their wide receiver's suggestion. The wide receiver was targeted 26 times in the Eagles' next two games. He caught 16 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the next three games, his production dipped as he caught only six passes on 15 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown. However, he did not complain. Instead, in the Eagles' biggest game of the year in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, Brown produced one of his best performances of the campaign, catching six passes on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts and Brown's chemistry looked on point in the conference championship game. Philadelphia will hope they can showcase the same synergy against the Chiefs and guide their team to a Super Bowl win.

