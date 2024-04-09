Jets owner Woody Johnson fully endorses Donald Trump after $50,500,000 Palm Beach fundraiser

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson endorsed Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States.

At a fundraiser in Palm Beach on April 6, Trump's campaign said it raised $50.5 million. Following the fundraiser, Johnson went on Fox News and gave his full support to Trump to be the next president. He said:

“I think the world will be a safer, better place. There will be less crime. He is extremely compassionate. People don’t know that. He is extremely funny. I think people are starting to appreciate his sense of humor. He just impressed all of us once again.

“He’s done it before. This time I think he’ll be even better, a lot better. Because he really knows what he’s doing now.”

Johnson endorsing Trump is no surprise as the two have been friends for a long time. Johnson was Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017-21 and is all-in in trying to get his friend back into the White House.

How much did Jets owner Woody Johnson contribute to Donald Trump's last campaign?

Woody Johnson not only endorses Donald Trump with his words but he also backs his friend with his money.

During the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the Jets owner reportedly donated $1.99 million to Republican campaigns during the 2019-2020 election cycle, according to USA Today. Johnson’s donations were spread out over three donations of at least $360,000 and ranked second in most money donated by a sports owner.

Johnson was impressed with Trump's latest speech at the fundraiser in Palm Beach, which is why the Jets owner is backing his friend again.

“I think it was one of the best speeches. You know, each one gets better and better,” Woody Johnson said.

"... I think the overwhelming thought was that this is just the beginning for us, and everybody in the room was ready to step up hard

The U.S. election is set for Nov. 5.

New York Jets focused on the draft

As for the New York Jets, the focus for them turns to the NFL Draft later this month. In the offseason, New York has been active as the Jets have brought in wide receiver Mike Williams, LT Tyron Smith, DT Javon Kinlaw and QB Tyrod Taylor.

The Jets have the 10th overall pick but then don't pick again until the third round.

