While NFL players are expected to be careful when supporting a political cause, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is evidently not held to the same standing. The 76-year-old billionaire was spotted on stage with former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his speech following his victory in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Johnson, one of the three founders of Johnson&Johnson, also threw his support behind Trump for the upcoming election. In an interview with Fox News, the Jets owner said,

“Americans remember how good it was or how much better it was on the border, and inflation, and gas prices, and grocery prices, all that, during the Trump administration, and they want to get back there. So I think the most important thing is getting the former president back in the White House, which looks like it’s happening.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jets fans on Reddit were too pleased with their team's owner attending the primary and openly supporting Donald Trump before the election. They criticized Johnson and even questioned their fandom. Here are some of the comments:

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Comment byu/darth_dbag from discussion innyjets Expand Post

Johnson served as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's tenure as president. He had initially backed Jeb Bush in the Republican primaries in 2015 but donated to Trump's campaign once he became the party's presidential candidate.

Jets under Woody Johnson's ownership

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and owner Woody Johnson

Since Woody Johnson bought the New York Jets in 2000 for $635 million, the franchise has tasted playoff football in only six of 25 seasons. They seemed to have cracked the code for success when they made it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010.

However, the Jets haven't made it to the playoffs since 2010 and have had only one winning campaign. Their 14-year absence from the playoffs is the longest active playoff drought in the top four American sports leagues.

Johnson's tenure as an owner has been frustrating for Jets fans. He briefly left his role as team president between 2017 and 2021 to serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom in the Trump administration but returned in 2021.

The 2023 season was expected to be the year the Jets ended their playoff drought with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. However, his season-ending injury in the first game of the campaign foiled those plans. Johnson and the Jets will hope that Rodgers' return from injury in 2024 will help the franchise end their long wait for a playoff appearance.