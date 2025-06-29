"The world works in mysterious ways": Mac Jones opens up about working with 49ers after getting passed over by Kyle Shanahan

Mac Jones will play for his third team in his fifth NFL season. After being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2021, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024.

In his first free agency, Jones decided to take his talents to the West Coast and joined the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $7 million deal. Jones couldn't unlock his potential in Foxborough and Jacksonville, first not seeing Bill Belichick eye-to-eye and then having to play behind Trevor Lawrence, during the last days of Doug Pederson's regime.

He's now on a team with a clear QB1, but under a coach who can help him find his rhythm and try to revive his NFL career. The 49ers almost drafted Mac Jones in 2021 and four years later, he'll have the chance to work under Kyle Shanahan finally.

"The world works in mysterious ways," Jones told ESPN. "I'm glad to be back here and learning from a great group of guys, and that's players and coaches. So, you go where you go in the draft, right? You don't get a lot of choice over that, but I'm definitely excited to be here now."

Shanahan shared his impressions of Jones' offseason approach.

"To watch him go through those three weeks working on some technique things and just how we see football, I'm hoping it helps him and he enjoys it," Shanahan said.

Mac Jones has a clear goal for 2025 NFL season

Mac Jones is aware that being behind Brock Purdy on the pecking order wouldn't give him many chances to play, but he's focused on learning as much as possible and perhaps use that to start on another team.

"My goal is to really just have great attempts, like, you know, 'Is the ball supposed to go there?'" Jones said. "And if it is, then let it fly and be committed to it. Sometimes when you watch my film, it wasn't a full commitment throw, and I want to get better at that.

"That's the whole point of football; is to try those throws, learn from them, and then, when you get to the game, you can say, 'Hey, I can do this,' or 'I'm going to check this one down, you know, I'm trying to protect the ball.' So, I've learned the hard way."

He completed 171 of 262 pass attempts last season, racking up 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

