  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons
  • "There ain't no way": NFL fans in frenzy after Packers insider shares cryptic Micah Parsons tweet amid trade rumors

"There ain't no way": NFL fans in frenzy after Packers insider shares cryptic Micah Parsons tweet amid trade rumors

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 27, 2025 13:19 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL fans in frenzy after Packers insider shares cryptic Micah Parsons tweet amid trade rumors - Source: Imagn

NFL fans are stunned after a Green Bay Packers insider shared a cryptic message about a potential move for Micah Parsons.

Ad

Parsons is still in a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, and there have been some trade rumors involving him. Ahead of the season, Packers sideline analyst John Kunh shared a cryptic message about a potential move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was an odd thing to post, and immediately, it put Packers fans into a frenzy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Oh god please no don’t let him go to GB," a fan wrote.
"This would place the Packers as a legitimate contender to reach the Super Bowl. This is a generational move," a fan wrote.

If the Packers were to make a move for Parsons, it would bolster their defense and make them a legit Super Bowl contender, but some fans are hesitant to think it will happen.

Ad
Ad
"If this doesn’t mean what we all think it means then we’re gonna have issues buddy," a fan wrote.
"Not happening but a boy can dream," a fan added.

Although Parsons and the Cowboys are in a contract dispute, it's uncertain whether Jerry Jones has any interest in trading the star pass rusher.

Ad
"John Kuhn, Packer Legend, we will never forgive you if you are engagement farming. Please tell me you know something," a fan wrote.
"stop playing bro don’t hype me up," a fan wrote.

Currently, no trade between the Cowboys and Packers has happened. But, rumors have been sparked after Kuhn's cryptic post on social media.

Jerry Jones takes aim at Micah Parsons' extension

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his deal, and he has been holding out in search of a new contract.

Ad

However, the sides don't appear close to. Speaking to Michael Irvin, Jones took aim at Parsons' agent for holding up the contract.

"I have agreed to give more money than that's ever been given, in terms of guaranteed money, than anyone ever has, as far as a defensive player. I've done that," Jones said to Michael Irvin, via Yahoo. "Now, I am the cat that writes the check, OK. Now, Micah's got three years with the Cowboys left. He's got three years.
Ad
"At some point, somebody has to have the say over the other. At some point, it has to be that way. My job is managing the check. Micah's got to do the playing."

Parsons was selected 12th overall in 2021 by the Cowboys. Last season, he recorded 43 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 12 sacks in 13 games.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications