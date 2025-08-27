"There ain't no way": NFL fans in frenzy after Packers insider shares cryptic Micah Parsons tweet amid trade rumors

NFL fans are stunned after a Green Bay Packers insider shared a cryptic message about a potential move for Micah Parsons.Parsons is still in a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, and there have been some trade rumors involving him. Ahead of the season, Packers sideline analyst John Kunh shared a cryptic message about a potential move.It was an odd thing to post, and immediately, it put Packers fans into a frenzy.A Christian Tennessean Patriot @AChristian88210LINK@kuhnj30 WHAT DO YOU KNOW KUUUUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHNN&quot;Oh god please no don’t let him go to GB,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;This would place the Packers as a legitimate contender to reach the Super Bowl. This is a generational move,&quot; a fan wrote.If the Packers were to make a move for Parsons, it would bolster their defense and make them a legit Super Bowl contender, but some fans are hesitant to think it will happen.pookie @nemesis2880LINK@kuhnj30 Slim chance he trades him to a nfc team&quot;If this doesn’t mean what we all think it means then we’re gonna have issues buddy,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Not happening but a boy can dream,&quot; a fan added.Although Parsons and the Cowboys are in a contract dispute, it's uncertain whether Jerry Jones has any interest in trading the star pass rusher.Gmoney8ks @Gmoney8ksLINK@kuhnj30 Either getting blocked or becoming one of my most trusted reporter, legacy on the line&quot;John Kuhn, Packer Legend, we will never forgive you if you are engagement farming. Please tell me you know something,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;stop playing bro don’t hype me up,&quot; a fan wrote.Currently, no trade between the Cowboys and Packers has happened. But, rumors have been sparked after Kuhn's cryptic post on social media.Jerry Jones takes aim at Micah Parsons' extensionMicah Parsons is entering the final year of his deal, and he has been holding out in search of a new contract.However, the sides don't appear close to. Speaking to Michael Irvin, Jones took aim at Parsons' agent for holding up the contract.&quot;I have agreed to give more money than that's ever been given, in terms of guaranteed money, than anyone ever has, as far as a defensive player. I've done that,&quot; Jones said to Michael Irvin, via Yahoo. &quot;Now, I am the cat that writes the check, OK. Now, Micah's got three years with the Cowboys left. He's got three years.&quot;At some point, somebody has to have the say over the other. At some point, it has to be that way. My job is managing the check. Micah's got to do the playing.&quot;Parsons was selected 12th overall in 2021 by the Cowboys. Last season, he recorded 43 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 12 sacks in 13 games.