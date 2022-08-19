"There is no definitive date" - Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles provides bleak update on Tom Brady's return from mysterious hiatus

Quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a week and the details of his absence are growing more mysterious. It was initially reported that the 45-year-old quarterback was tending to a family matter. He was expected to be absent from practice until after the second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Buccaneers held joint practices with the Titans this week, preparing for their fixture on Saturday night. But the previous timetable given by Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles may not be accurate.

Greg Auman @gregauman Todd Bowles said he doesn’t have a firm date for Tom Brady returning. Said it’ll be after Titans game and they’ll revisit it after that. Todd Bowles said he doesn’t have a firm date for Tom Brady returning. Said it’ll be after Titans game and they’ll revisit it after that.

After practice on Thursday, Bowles was asked by reporters when Brady would be returning to the practice field. Bowles now says that there isn't a 'definitive date' for Brady's return. Bowles stated that he wasn't worried about the situation and that he was just focused on the game against Tennessee this week:

"We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game... There is no definitive date for me but we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

The news could be worrying to Buccaneers fans after Brady retired and then un-retired this offseason. Fans now have to wonder whether their quarterback is once again considering retirement, or if this really was just a planned absence.

Where is Tom Brady? Social media users have another theory for his absence

In the last week, there have been rumors and speculation as to what would have Tom Brady leaving training camp. Tampa Bay have reiterated that they approved the time off before players arrived at training camp.

Many have wondered if he is contemplating retirement yet again, or perhaps a pre-planned vacation that was made during his retirement. Others have wondered if his wife Gisele Bundchen also has anything to do with his absence.

But now there is a new theory on social media, and this one is a bit comical. Could Tom Brady be performing on FOX's Masked Singer? Apparently, the dates of the show's taping line up with his absence. He also already has a contract signed with FOX for his future broadcasting career. If this was something that he agreed to during his 40 day retirement, then it could be legally binding.

Fantasy Life @MBFantasyLife Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory 🔍 https://t.co/zUvopoaCwM

Nobody knows for sure what the seven-time Super Bowl champion is up to right now. If and when he does return, he still may not reveal the answer. But for now, the Buccaneers will continue to prepare for the season without their starting quarterback.

