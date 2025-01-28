"There is fear amongst media to criticize Josh Allen" - Ex-NFL QB pins blame on Bills QB for heartbreaking AFCCG loss

The Buffalo Bills saw their season end in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs on a heartbreaking play where Josh Allen could not complete a tough pass on fourth down while being hit with a cornerback blitz.

This is the fourth time that Allen lost to Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs without a single victory and there has not been much pushback on how Allen played in the game.

Allen finished the AFC Championship Game completing 22-of-34 (64.7%) of his passes for 237 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns while also adding 11 rushing attempts for 39 yards (3.5 yards per carry). ESPN NFL Analyst Benjamin Solak posted a breakdown of the fourth & 5 play that led to some criticism of the quarterback.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No one has pointed this out the entire day and last night... Josh Allen actually could have adjusted the protection and got that blitz picked up, but no one is talking about that because I think there's a fear right now amongst the media to criticize Josh Allen because he has been so great. And I do think Josh Allen is a great quarterback, but they're in an empty formation. They motion Khalil Shakir into the back. Have him run that bubble... That, to me was a bigger issue than Kincaid dropping the ball. I don't know why, no one has pointed that out."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Below is the full breakdown that Benjamin Solak has on the play and what he believes Allen could have done to help convert on fourth down.

Expand Tweet

There have been very few media members who have pointed the finger at Allen but he took accountability after the AFC Championship Game for the incompletion. However, he was not the only person to give some blame to Allen as former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also did on "Up & Adams".

Expand Tweet

Is Josh Allen the favorite for the NFL MVP Award?

Josh Allen had an incredible season and was named as one of the five finalists for this season's NFL MVP Award alongside Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow. According to Vegas Insider, Allen is a heavy favorite to win his first MVP Award, no matter where you are betting.

It is important to note that the same people who vote on the MVP Award are in charge of the All-Pro selections and Lamar Jackson was named to the first team while Allen was second-team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.