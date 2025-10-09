"There is some kryptonite out there": Patriots great Julian Edelman lays down game plan to take "Superman" Josh Allen down

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were the last undefeated team in the 2025 NFL season. But they suffered an upset against the New England Patriots in Week 5, in what was a great performance by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
Allen, by his standards, had an off night. He made many plays, but he also had some questionable throws, none more than his interception in the red zone. The Patriots did a great defensive job stopping him during the night, and they deserved the tough win.
Former Patriots superstars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were impressed with their defensive game plan. In their podcast, "Dudes on Dudes", they discussed the strategies to limit Josh Allen, and how to make him less effective when playing at Highmark Stadium:
[3:30] "I would say both, stop the run, because if you make them one-dimensional, then you get a little more hero ball from Josh. He's Superman, but there is some kryptonite out there for the Superman-type quarterbacks. I mean, you look, Jones had a pick on him in the red zone because they rushed him. They kept him in the pocket. They had a guy spying on him all game. They played tight on coverage. Christian Gonzalez being back makes that defense a whole other defense."
Josh Allen is currently the favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the 2025 season
Losing his first game of the season in Week 5 did not hurt the quarterback. The Buffalo Bills sit with a 4-1 record, and they're still in pole position to win the AFC East. In individual numbers, Allen has the best MVP odds entering Week 6.
He currently has +140 odds to win the award and is the favorite. He leads a group with Patrick Mahomes (+450) coming as second and Baker Mayfield (+800) appearing in third place. Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford complete the top 5.
One bad game does not diminish the prospects of success for Buffalo in 2025. But after five straight years of playoff disappointment, they'll be judged by success when January comes, not in the regular season. While it's a good problem to have, it also adds pressure at the most important time of the year.
