"There was plenty there that you probably liked" - NFL insider breaks down Shedeur Sanders' outing at Colorado Showcase

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was on-site at the Colorado Showcase, and thinks that quarterback Shedeur Sanders' performance helped confirm his standing with people who already liked him as a prospect.

Rapoport reported that Sanders threw approximately 60 passes, going through a variety of routes. He also displayed his ability to show the deep ball, launching several balls with touchdown on the field. The performance should cement Sanders’ place with teams that already liked him previously.

“If you were a team that wanted to be in the Shedeur Sanders business at two or three, or wherever you drafted in the top 10, there was plenty there that you probably liked,” Rapoport said. [0:55]

The Colorado Showcase took place on Friday in Boulder, Colorado. All 32 NFL teams had someone at the event. Rapoport highlighted two teams in particular, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, who had a lot of their decision makers in attendance.

“If you were a team like, say, the Cleveland Browns who were there with a ton of people, a lot of personnel, the New York Giants who had basically their entire coaching staff and personnel department there,” the insider added.

The Browns met with Shedeur Sanders and fellow draft prospect Travis Hunter the night before in Boulder, Colorado. Owner Jimmy Haslam, head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave were part of a larger Browns contingent in attendance.

Similarly, the Giants sent several key personnel to the Colorado Showcase. Coach Brian Daboll was in attendance after initially not planning to attend. So was general manager Joe Schoen, Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

The Browns and the Giants hold the second and third overall picks in the upcoming NFL draft, respectively.

The Tennessee Titans canceled Shedeur Sanders’ private workout

Following the Colorado Showcase, the Tennessee Titans, holders of the 1st overall pick, elected to cancel a previously scheduled private workout with Shedeur Sanders. He was initially slated to visit the team facility and go through a private workout on Monday.

However, the Titans decided that they had sufficient data points after talking to the quarterback and watching him throw at the Colorado Showcase.

They are widely projected to draft Miami’s Cam Ward with the first overall pick in most mock drafts, leaving Sanders available to the Browns and maybe the Giants. The recent development only further reinforces this belief.

