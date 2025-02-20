“There really is no excuse” - NFL analyst puts pressure on Bengals to keep Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson together

NFL analyst Danny Parkins made a clear statement about the expectations around the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. After missing out on the playoffs in 2024, the AFC North franchise is expected to return to the big party next season, but they must spend big to try to win big.

During Thursday's edition of FOX Sports' "Breakfast Ball," Parkins named the Bengals the team with the most to gain from the cap increase ahead of the 2025 season. Specifically, he said that Joe Burrow's demands should make the front office realize they can keep their core intact.

"Joe Burrow has publicly made it very clear that he is going to put pressure on them to keep the big four together, to keep Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson together, so the cap going up a percentage or two more than most people expected, and they are top 10 in cap space in a year where they have to give out three massive contracts, there really is no excuse for Cincinnati to not get that done.

"You can't say, ‘Oh, well, we thought the cap was going to go up 9% and it only went up 5%,’ no, it went up more than you thought. You are top 10 in cap space. You can sign those three guys fairly easily."

Tee Higgins' future has been up in the air ever since he was tagged last offseason. The star wide receiver agreed to play on a one-year, $21,816,000 deal with the Bengals with no guarantee that he'd be back beyond last season.

Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson are also in line for an extension. March will be crucial for all these players to know whether the team is on the same page.

Former NFL wide receiver called out Bengals for being "cheap"

The Cincinnati Bengals front office is expected to make a splash this offseason and secure the service of their four best players. On Tuesday, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas called them cheap for not paying players who could help them reach the next level.

Joe Burrow is already secured with a five-year, $275 million contract, but his two best weapons and the defense's leader are trying to ink a new deal to try to win a championship at Paycor Stadium.

They missed out on the postseason in Week 18 and their fans are keen to leave those demons behind.

