"There's a disagreement" - NFL insider drops latest update on Brock Purdy-49ers contract negotiations after reported $45,000,000 offer

Contract talks between Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers haven't gone as smoothly as expected. The team made its opening offer to the quarterback, which reportedly was in the $45 million per season range.

While that did not meet his expectations, the two sides are not far in valuation. However, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer believes it'd take some time for them to agree on terms. On Thursday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," the NFL insider said [From 1:48]:

"I think the number, I think that the Niners would like to keep it in the 4s and Purdy's camp in the 5s... I think that they that they weren't able to kind of get some traction early, shows there is a little bit of a divide between the sides right now, and it's going to take some time to get through this."

Breer added that while talks are progressing slowly, Purdy and the 49ers remain intent on the quarterback signing an extension before the 2025 season commences:

"There's a disagreement in where they stand. But I think the Niners would tell you both, publicly, privately, that Brock Purdy is their guy. I don't think they want to go into a contract year with them, you know, but I don't think anything is off the table right now. They've obviously got the franchise tag if they have to use it in 2026."

John Lynch on Brock Purdy's future with the 49ers

While there are suggestions that the 49ers could go into the season without handing Brock Purdy a new deal, general manager John Lynch downplayed those suggestions and claimed the team intends to reward him with an extension. He said in January:

"What we know about Brock is that he's our guy. We have interest in him being around for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games, had a little tougher task as we all did with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year."

Purdy has a year left on his deal and could be franchise-tagged for the next two seasons, which would cost the 49ers $92 million in total. However, they don't plan on going down that route and will instead give the quarterback the massive extension he deserves.

