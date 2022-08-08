"There’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f**king lawsuit” - NFL legend Brian Urlacher makes damning statement regarding recent CTE cases

The connection between the NFL and CTE is worrisome. As more and more ex-players struggle with it and even die because of it, the need to reduce head trauma becomes more prescient.
There's a lawsuit going on involving players who have it. It has been one of the blackest marks against the NFL in recent memory.
Brian Urlacher gave out his fair share of viscious hits while playing as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. He recently stated that he isn't sure that everyone in the lawsuit is actually dealing with concussion-related issues.
He had this to say about those players on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast:
“Here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE. If they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f***ing lawsuit."
The Hall of Fame linebacker intimated that these players just want money from the league. There are, however, others actually living with the consequences of CTE.
He went on to say:
"They want that money from the NFL, and I get it, man. You know, everyone wants to get their due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of.”
CTE will continue to be a tough issue for the NFL to contend with. Players who, according to Urlacher, might be faking it are only making it tougher.
NFL players who have battled with CTE
The list of players who have experienced the effects of CTE is long. These players, though this list is not all-inclusive, were confirmed to have it post-mortem:
- Phillip Adams
- Jovan Belcher
- Colt Brennan
- Ronnie Caveness
- Dwight Clark
- Art DeCarlo
- Ray Easterling
- Frank Gifford
- Aaron Hernandez
- Vincent Jackson
- Demaryius Thomas
- Tom Keating
- Junior Seau
- Ken Stabler
Demaryius Thomas was one of the most recent players to die with CTE. Many of these players exhibited erratic behavior, committed crimes and may have taken their own lives.
It's not just deceased players that struggle with it, though. These living players are experiencing symptoms of CTE:
- Brett Favre
- Lance Briggs
- Tony Dorsett
- Steve Gleason
- Dwight Harrison
- Larry Johnson
- Bernie Kosar
- Jamal Lewis
- Jim McMahon
- Antwaan Randle El
- OJ Simpson
There are thousands of players listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, as Urlacher referenced. It's unclear what will come of it and how the NFL will proceed. One thing is abundantly clear -- something has to be done about CTE.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Bussin' with the Boys podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.