"There's no laws broken" - Pat McAfee has doubts about comments from Deshaun Watson and attorney Rusty Hardin

Deshaun Watson is still facing 23 counts of sexual misconduct, all based around massage therapy sessions that went a step or two beyond simple back rubs. And, in the most Cleveland Browns move ever, the team signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Now, they face the probability that the quarterback could miss much or all of the season due to suspension.

Watson’s attorney recently spoke in a radio interview and defended the former Houston Texans quarterback by saying that no laws were broken during the 23 interactions, and that they were completely legal and consensual.

Pat McAfee, host of the Pat McAfee show, commented on how this defense comes off in the arena of public opinion.

"So that's their out? That's why Deshaun Watson has been fighting this for so long? Deshaun...walk me through what happened in each one of these situations. Wow. All right. There's no laws broken...you stick with that story (and) we'll fight this till the end or whatever."

McAfee also criticised the approach of Watson's legal team.

"And he's like, 'Well, the court of public opinion is going to be a little bit...' about 'we are not worried. We are worried about the jury. We're worried about the commissioner and we're worried about the NFL.' We're not worried about the people...it is because that would be soliciting sex."

Trouble ahead for Deshaun Watson

The defense for Watson seems paper thin, as McAfee pointed out, and now the Cleveland Browns may face even more backlash from fans than they did over the initial signing of the controversial quarterback. Watson and his attorney, however, don’t seem too concerned with that eventual backlash.

With Waston facing a possible suspension and Mayfield wanting out, the Browns may have to rely on Jacoby Brissett

From a football point of view, the Browns have seemingly put all their eggs in the Watson basket. In doing so, they’ve alienated their previous starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Yes, Mayfield may have handled the situation the wrong way, but when Watson is suspended and the team is looking for a starter, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jacoby Brissett take the field.

Mayfield would most likely sit out the season if he doesn’t get traded or cut by the time Week 1 kicks off. Watson, meanwhile, could conceivably be suspended for all or at least part of the year. Reportedly, the NFL’s investigation has concluded, but so far, no punishment has been handed down.

