  Tom Brady breaks down what Micah Parsons trade means for Dak Prescott's future in Dallas: "There's less flexibility"

Tom Brady breaks down what Micah Parsons trade means for Dak Prescott's future in Dallas: "There's less flexibility"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:45 GMT
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Raiders at Cowboys - Source: Getty
Tom Brady gave his thoughts on the Cowboys' future without Micah Parsons (image credit: getty)

Tom Brady recently gave his take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' future following Micah Parsons' trade. The All-Pro defensive end was dealt on Thursday to the Green Bay Packers after months of turmoil surrounding a contract extension.

On Sunday's episode of his podcast, Cris Collinsworth highlighted to Brady that if Jerry Jones signed Parsons, he would've secured his three top players.

Without Parsons, and Prescott having three years remaining on his contract, he asked Brady if he thinks Jones would start looking for his next quarterback.

"Think about this, Tom: If he signs Micah Parsons for $44 million or whatever the number was, he's locked up at that point," Collinsworth said (17:00), via Pro Football Focus. "He's got three of the highest payed players at their position and there's no maneuverability. ... Now he has money. Now he has the ability to trade.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dak's on a three-year contract at this point in in his career. Would they begin to look because this quarterback class is pretty good looking going into next season. He's in play. Jerry Jones, the GM, is in play in a way he wouldn't have been if he didn't do this.

Brady said he believes Dallas has "less flexibility" and will have to step up this season. He hinted that Prescott may be the next departure if he doesn't find success.

“There's certainly a lot of flexibility what they have in their choices beyond this season for sure," Brady said (18:00). "And I think when you make these long-term commitments like they did to CeeDee and like they had with Dak and like they could have done with Micah.
"There's less flexibility, and now those guys have to go perform to the value of their contract if they want to continue to have the kind of season like they did a few years ago…”
youtube-cover
The Packers traded their 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark to the Cowboys. They also extended Parsons on a four-year $188 million deal.

Dak Prescott wasn't 'completely surprised' by Micah Parsons trade

Dak Prescott spoke to reporters after Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was asked if he was surprised Parsons was moved.

He admitted that he was "completely surprised" despite knowing that the negotiations hit rock bottom. Prescott added that he exchanged text messages with Parsons and wished his former teammate well.

“I can't say I was completely surprised," Prescott said on Monday. "I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded. But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, hell, y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised.”
Prescott also told reporters that it has always been imperative for his team to win, and that hasn't changed despite trading Parsons.

