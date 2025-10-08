"There's a lot of carryover": Jason Kelce finds football parallels in Taylor Swift's latest song "Cancelled"

When Travis Kelce's brother and Philadelphia Eagles veteran, Jason Kelce listened to Taylor Swift’s song “Cancelled!”, he thought of football. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason said (per Elle):

“‘Cancelled’ feels to me very similar to a football team in a lot of regards. When you're winning, everybody's fcking everybody's friend. When the losing starts and when sh*t isn't going well, and then people's true intentions and nature really come out. There's a lot of carryover into that song and to what she's talking about specifically.”

The "CANCELLED" song is part of Taylor Swift’s album "The Life of a Showgirl," released on Friday. At her release party of a Showgirl event on Monday, Swift explained where the song came from.

“[Being canceleld is] something everyone goes through now,” Swift said. "It’s like people gossiping about you in your town, negative comments you read on your Instagram. You can literally feel canceled by any sort of social backlash that you get...”

One of the popular lines in the song says:

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.”

Other than "CANCELLED," the standard edition of Taylor Swift's album, The Life of a Showgirl, contains 12 tracks.

"The Fate of Ophelia"

"Elizabeth Taylor"

"Opalite"

"Father Figure"

"Eldest Daughter"

"Ruin the Friendship"

"Actually Romantic"

"Wi$h Li$t"

"Wood"

"CANCELLED!"

"Honey"

"The Life of a Showgirl"

Jason Kelce reveals favorite tracks from Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” album with wife Kylie

On Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce shared which songs from Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl album meant the most to him and his wife, Kylie.

“I would say the top two songs I liked right away were ‘Opalite’ and ‘Eldest Daughter,’” Jason said.

“The chorus is very Christmasy to me, very joyous,” Jason added about Opalite.

Jason Kelce also pointed out the song which Kylie loved.

“‘Wi$h Li$t,’ I would put that up there on my top tracks on the album,” he said. “Kylie listened to that first and she was the one who told me to go back and listen to that one, and I listened to it while reading the lyrics.”

Jason also loved the song “Honey,” because it made him think of Kylie’s dislike for pet names.

“Kylie hates being called pet names,” he said. "‘Honey’ is fantastic. I think she hits the nail on the head when you’re in a relationship, it’s different when somebody calls you honey.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt met on Tinder in 2014. They got married in April 2018 in Philadelphia. The couple have four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and baby Finnley.

