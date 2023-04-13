“There's a lot of red flags” - NFL Analyst breaks down why Jalen Carter’s draft stock is falling despite dominance with Georgia

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is one of the best prospects and could be the best defensive player in the draft. At one point, Carter was projected to go number one overall.

Following his arrest incident on March 1, 2023 where he turned himself in after an incident that occurred on January 15, 2023, involving a teammate and a Georgia staff member's death, Carter's stock has gone down.

Carter was arrested for reckless driving and speeding. Some analysts think he could slide out of the top 10 with some thinking he may drop out of the first round entirely.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football analyst and commentator Joel Klatt thinks that Carter has many red flags and explains why his draft stock is falling during his most recent mock draft.

Klatt said:

"I believe that Seattle and Detroit could very easily take Jalen Carter. The problem is there's a lot of red flags with Jalen Carter. There are. Now, his talent might supersede those, if that's the correct term or, outweigh his talent, might outweigh the red flags for some organizations. And he might very well be picked with one of those picks."

"But, you know, you look at the way this process has gone for him and it has not gone well. The off field issues, obviously, the horrific incident were stemming from the drag racing in which two people lost their lives."

Klatt then questioned Carter's decision to only meet with teams picking in the top 10.

He added:

"That's, that's, that's obviously really tough. And he's right in the middle of that. The pro day goes horribly wrong. Totally, out of shape. Overweight, 9 pounds. Got a tap out basically and you know, like; this whole, I'm only going to meet with teams in the top ten, I guess, and I get it."

"And you've got to really believe in yourself. And I know that he's got really reputable people like representing him and they know exactly what's going on. And so, listen, is he going to be in my top ten? Yes, I'm going to tell you, he's going to be in my top ten. But those are the reasons why I think that Seattle and Detroit might pass on him."

The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod @JoelKlattShow "There's a lot of red flags with Jalen Carter"



@JoelKlatt explains why he has the Georgia star dropping to No. 9 in his Mock Draft "There's a lot of red flags with Jalen Carter"@JoelKlatt explains why he has the Georgia star dropping to No. 9 in his Mock Draft https://t.co/WJpQorB3kf

Jalen Carter is only meeting with top 10 teams ahead of the NFL Draft

Jalen Carter during 2023 NFL Combine

Following his arrest incident, it was announced that Jalen Carter would only be seeking visits with teams picking in the top 10 of the draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus said that he feels confident enough that Carter will go in the top 10.

This could backfire and hurt his draft stock as teams could potentially trade up and think about acquiring him. Since he isn't visiting with teams outside of the top 10, they may think twice about drafting him, which could cause him to slide even further.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Joel Klatt.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes