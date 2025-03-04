"There's not many spots" - 2x NFL MVP pours cold water on Aaron Rodgers' future as 4x MVP searches for new home

The NFL's legal tampering period will commence next week, and we'll get an idea of how teams will assemble their rosters. Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, is one of the more fascinating free agents after the New York Jets released him.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young appeared on Monday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show" and discussed how there are not many openings for Rodgers to join as a free agent this offseason.

"It's really tough because, you don't want to bounce around the league and plead people to understand," Young said. "One thing Aaron has always had, until recently, was a great team, great understanding of the quarterback position, innovative minds, great play callers.

"It's a blessing, and you don't want to go to a team just to finish your career ... So there's not many spots. That's a hard one, and you're not going to go back up. So it's a really tight spot."

Aaron Rodgers struggled in the 2024 season, completing 368 of 584 (63.0%) passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 48.0 QBR ranked 25th in the league. It will be intriguing to watch what opportunities arise for the 41-year-old quarterback.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season?

Aaron Rodgers began to look better towards the end of the season but the market for a 41-year-old quarterback is not vast. One team that could be intriguing would be the Tennessee Titans as they currently possess the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft so they can significantly improve their roster for the 2025 season.

With this move, they would still keep their draft capital as the Jets are going to cut him and let him be an unrestricted free agent and as Steve Young said, there are not many opportunities for Aaron Rodgers to still be a starting quarterback.

Is it the most glamorous team? Not quite but there were rumors of the Titans before the Jets traded for him so the connection still works.

