"There's nothing about this sport that wouldn't stun me" - Mike Florio weighs in on Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors

Aaron Rodgers has gone into the last couple of offseasons with decisions to make about his future. Those choices are not going away, as the quarterback's exit from Lambeau Field in Week 18 reminded fans and viewers. On his way off the field, the quarterback took a long look around, refused to give up his jersey, and walked out while hugging long-time teammate Randall Cobb.

The images could be the last fans see of No. 12 in pads. However, speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio saw a number of outcomes for the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"'It's not that that was a gesture of retirement. He just doesn't know. He doesn't know one way or the other, so you have to assume you don't know if you're going to be back. So you just assume, 'I'm not going to be back because I don't know what I'm going to do. So I got to treat this like it's my last time on the field.'"

Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2023?

He continued, ruling out the chances of wearing another team's jersey in 2023:

"I don't interpret it to mean he's retiring. It's just a reflection of the fact that every season this year for him at this stage could be the last time he walks off the field... There's nothing about this sport that wouldn't stun me after everything we've seen in recent years... I think that it's either the Packers or no one."

The potential finale to Aaron Rodgers' career lands with a thud against the Lions

The Detroit Lions were eliminated from the playoffs before they stepped foot on the field. That said, the Packers did survive until the win-and-in game after starting the season 4-8 and rocketing to an 8-8 record.

One week after dominating the Minnesota Vikings, the team expected another easy game. Instead, they got punched in the mouth as Aaron Rodgers' offense struggled to move the ball late.

Green Bay ultimately fell flat in a game that could've stamped their ticket to the postseason.

It was a sad sight for Packers fans, given it might have been the last time they see their iconic signal-caller in action.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walking off the field and into the tunnel....https://t.co/t0uI3UA2QZ

