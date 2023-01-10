Tom Brady, Steve Young share honest views on Aaron Rodgers contemplating retirement in 2023

As the regular season comes to an end, the uncertainty around the future of Aaron Rodgers has begun. He hasn't made a decision yet but like last season, he is open to all options.

A potential retirement is on the cards for the Packers quarterback, but former 49ers QB Steve Young and Tom Brady believe Rodgers should take a hard look at whatever he decides to do.

Here's what Steve Young said about Rodgers thinking about retiring:

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death, and who chooses death? . . . Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out, you know what? I’m not actually even good at anything else."

Young added:

"So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great, like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being you don’t want to that’s my highest and best use.”

He continued:

“What [Rodgers] is contemplating is a really difficult thing, and people have no idea — having been there and felt that and have to deal with it... But it’s never going to be the same. It’ll never be as all-encompassing, every bit of yourself poured out every week.

"There’s nothing like it. And that’s why Aaron is sitting in that spot, looking over the cliff going, ‘I don’t want to fall down there. I don’t want to go there. I don’t.’ And that’s really [how I] viscerally feel him today.”

In support, Tom Brady said:

"Steve brings out the perfect point, Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

Tom Brady couldn't live without playing football and immediately came back after a very short retirement. Likewise, Rodgers is likely to take his time to come to a final conclusion.

The Green Bay Packers could still trade Aaron Rodgers to another team, as many believe Jordan Love is ready to step in. It's going to be a busy offseason for the team in Green Bay, and all eyes will be on No. 12.

Aaron Rodgers had a very tough season

Aaron Rodgers: Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Since losing Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked the same. He failed to build chemistry with his young receivers for the majority of the season and that became a reason for their downfall.

The reigning NFL MVP also played through a thumb injury and the story could have been different had he been fully healthy.

Multiple teams will still be interested in trading for the Packers QB and whatever Aaron Rodgers decides to do this offseason, it could have large implications for the entire league.

