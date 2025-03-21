“There's some questions about Cam Ward’s leadership traits” - Rob Rang highlights issues surrounding Miami QB

Over the past two months, former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward's draft stock has increased exponentially. He's now expected to be the first quarterback if not the first player taken off the board on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

While the common consensus is that Ward is one of the few signal-callers in his draft class capable of becoming an elite quarterback, Rob Rang believes his skillset is being overvalued. On Fox Sports' Mock Draft 2.0, the analyst flagged issues about his play style and claimed he was guilty of throwing a lot of speculative passes that ended up in receivers' hands due to their talent. He said:

“When you watch Cam Ward on tape, there are awful lot of highlight reel type of plays, no question about it. At the same time, what you don't necessarily see in all those YouTube videos and highlight real things is how many times the Cam Ward basically runs around and throws the ball up into the air and just kind of hopes that he had an awful lot of skill position talent around him." [11:26]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rang also said there is a concern among teams about his ability to be a leader:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There's some questions about Cam Ward’s leadership traits. So, again, there are a lot of different things out there that lead me to believe that Cam Ward is not the lock superstar in the NFL that perhaps his draft status might suggest.” [11:50]

Ad

Ad

The analyst added that despite being a boom-or-bust prospect and not a guaranteed star like most first picks are, Ward will be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He predicted the New York Giants would trade up from the #3 spot and pick the former Miami Hurricanes star.

Cam Ward draft projection: Insider reveals QB to go no lower than second

While it remains unclear what the Tennessee Titans intend to do with the first overall pick, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on ESPN's Get Up that the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick, are keen on drafting Cam Ward. However, he warned the franchise that'll likely have to trade up to get the signal-caller. He said:

Ad

"When you talk to people around the league, the sense is that Cleveland would like Cam Ward... I think Cam Ward's going to be the No. 1 pick. Unless Cleveland trades up to one, I don't think it's going to get Cam Ward."

Expand Tweet

The Titans are in a terrific position ahead of the draft. They could reject teams' advances and draft the quarterback or they could get a massive haul for the 22-year-old without dropping more than a spot or two in the order. It remains to be seen what they decide to do with the coveted pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.