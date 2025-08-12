"There's stuff that pisses me off" - Josh Allen makes feelings known on facing Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in 2024 AFC Championship Game

Josh Allen made his thoughts clear on the Buffalo Bills' most recent playoff exit, which came at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs again. Allen is 0-4 against the Chiefs in the postseason, as he has suffered devastating losses against Patrick Mahomes and Co., his biggest obstacles to playing in the Super Bowl.The January 26 game ended with the Chiefs taking another dramatic win over the Bills. This time, a 35-yard field goal from Harrison Butker was the difference for the then-defending champions. The Bills tried to score, but tight end Dalton Kincaid dropped a crucial pass that confirmed Kansas City's win.During his appearance on &quot;Bussin' With The Boys,&quot; Josh Allen was asked if he felt some type of way after losing so many times against the Chiefs. Discussing if he felt the pressure mounted up for that matchup, Allen said he would have had the same approach regardless of the opponent. &quot;It wouldn't matter who it was to me, to be honest,&quot; Allen said. &quot;There's stuff that pisses me off thinking about, things that I could have done differently or there was a first down and I just took my eyes off the ball and I dropped the ball and now it's second and 12 instead of throwing an easy spot route. Now it's second and four. It's little s**t like that that adds up in those games and you just can't have it in those games.&quot;Josh Allen had a solid game that night, going 22-of-34 with 237 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 11 times for 39 yards, but the Bills once again couldn't take the final step to beat their nemesis.Their Super Bowl window appears to be closing down ahead of the 2025 season, more so with the James Cook saga. Josh Allen named best NFL QB over Patrick MahomesAfter securing his first NFL MVP award, Josh Allen reached a new status in the league. The veteran quarterback was dubbed the best in his position, even above Patrick Mahomes, by veteran analyst Bill Simmons.&quot;I just think Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. Game by game, regular season, durability, he can make chicken salad out of chicken s***. From what we saw from Mahomes last year, I just don't think it's fair to put him over Josh.&quot;This battle doesn't seem to be coming to an end soon, but not many think Mahomes and Allen are still the top guys in the AFC.