“There will be friends turned to enemies” - Sam LaPorta makes feelings clear about Ben Johnson coaching Bears

After posting the best regular season in team history with 15 wins and only two defeats, the Detroit Lions will enter a new era without two key members of their staff. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have parted ways with the team.

Star tight end Sam LaPorta talked about Johnson and his exit during a conversation with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show.

While he supported Johnson over his new challenge with the Chicago Bears, LaPorta admitted that he won't be rooting for him once the season starts.

“Of course, happy for Ben. He was one of the big reasons that they brought me into the Lions and nothing but respect for him. But again, on Sunday afternoons this fall, there will be friends turned to enemies. I guess.”

Led by Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions won the NFC North while setting a record for wins in a single season. Unfortunately, when they looked like the favorites to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl, the Washington Commanders upset them in the divisional round.

The Commanders succumbed to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game, but the damage was already done for the Lions.

After that shocking defeat, Ben Johnson left and took a big challenge in Chicago, where he'll coach the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.

Amon-Ra St. Brown responded to Ben Johnson taking a shot at Caleb Williams

Ben Johnson has embraced his new role with the Chicago Bears, but some of his comments didn't sit well with some people within the Lions organization.

On March 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown responded to the former offensive coordinator's comments about having a mobile quarterback in Williams, which was taken as a shot at Jared Goff.

"Obviously, he has to say that he's the head coach," St. Brown said. "It's his quarterback, you gotta say certain sh*t. But it's like, could he have worded it a little bit different? Maybe. But it's just going to give Jared (Goff) that much more fire when we play the Bears. Am I here for it? I'm here for it."

The Lions had strong seasons with Johnson on the sidelines, but it's time for him to take on his own team and try to challenge the Lions. If things click in Chicago, the NFC North could be the best and hardest-fought division in the entire NFL.

