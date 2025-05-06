"These women can blind you out here" - Travis Hunter gets brutal advice from rapper Bow Wow as star WR/CB enters NFL

Standout wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter, is entering the league after a decorated college career and a Heisman Trophy win. However, he’s found himself at the center of a personal conversation surrounding his relationship.

Ad

During an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe on Sunday, Rapper Bow Wow directly addressed Hunter with cautionary advice as the rookie steps into professional football.

Bow Wow warned the 21-year-old about the potential distractions that can come with sudden fame and financial success. He emphasized that relationships, particularly in the public eye, can at times derail young athletes from their goals. Referring to Hunter's engagement to Leanna Lenee, the rapper said he wasn’t attacking him but wanted to ensure he remained focused, alluding to his own experiences as a lesson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“These women can blind you out here. I know how these women sometimes can sidetrack the goal," Bow Wow said. "I wanted bro to focus on the goal. You're about to make the biggest bag of your life. I looked at Travis Hunter like, 'Brother, I'm not dissing you.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm not coming at you. I just want to wake you up! I had to be woke up a couple of times. I just didn't like seeing a young brother get played."

Ad

Ad

In December 2024, a video from the Heisman ceremony, showing Lenee not standing up right away when Travis Hunter won went viral. It led to a wave of online criticism, with people questioning her and the relationship. Things got so heated that both Hunter and Lenee deleted their social media accounts. Hunter later came back for sponsorship reasons, but Lenee hasn’t returned online.

Even with all the noise, Hunter has always backed his fiancée. However, he hasn’t responded to Bow Wow’s recent comments.

Ad

Chase Daniel skeptical of Travis Hunter’s two-way role under Jaguars’ offensive-minded HC

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a good move by trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to draft Travis Hunter, aiming to use him on both offense and defense. While the team is committed to giving Hunter this dual-role opportunity, questions remain about whether such a plan is practical in the NFL.

Ad

Speaking with NFL insider Diana Russini on the "Scoop City podcast" on Monday, former quarterback Chase Daniel raised concerns about the long-term viability of Hunter’s two-way usage. Daniel acknowledged his talent but stressed the challenge of managing responsibilities on both sides of the ball.

“He wants to play both ways. Obviously, it’s an offensive HC, Liam Coen. He is going to put his playmakers in positions to make plays. But where does he go from there? He probably has a package of plays on defense. Conditioning that’s great, but it’s the meetings. How do you practice both positions? NFL practices are very difficult. How does he fit in with that?”

Daniel expects head coach Liam Coen to focus on Hunter’s offensive role, citing his playmaking ability. Defensively, he anticipates limited snaps in specific packages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?