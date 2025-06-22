“They should be 67 overall”: NFL fans react to Browns' Madden 26 ratings outranking Super Bowl-winning Eagles

When EA Sports unveiled its Madden 26 beta team ratings on Sunday, few expected the Cleveland Browns, fresh off a 3-14 campaign, to be rubbing shoulders with playoff contenders.
But that’s exactly what happened: Cleveland landed an 87 overall rating, slotting them ahead of Super Bowl LVII champion Philadelphia Eagles (86) and tied with perennial postseason threats like the Steelers.
Fan reactions on X were immediate.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"They should be 67 overall. Worst team in the league," one fan said.
"I love to see this shit because once the season starts they be having so many adjustments to make," another fan said.
"Overrated," one fan said.
More fan reactions came in.
"There's NO F'ing way!!!!!" one fan said.
"That's a huge mistake by the makers of this. No way the Browns are that good. Not even close. (And I'm a fan)," another fan said.
"As a Browns fan.... thanks? Lol i guess when real life football fails, there's always Madden?" one fan said.
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers topped the list at 92 overall ratings each. The Baltimore Ravens followed at 91, while the Miami Dolphins earned 89. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions received 88 ratings, positioning them one point ahead of Cleveland.
Quarterback Battle adds contrast to Browns' Madden 26 rating
The Cleveland Browns' offense remains a giant question mark. Cleveland enters training camp with four quarterbacks vying for relevance: rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, journeyman Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco.
While some insiders see talent in the two draft picks, neither was taken early enough to suggest the Browns see them as long-term solutions.
The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both rookies enter training camp competing for playing time with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.
During Saturday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah made a prediction about the quarterback scenario.
"Talent-wise, I think both those guys have a huge advantage over Kenny Pickett," Jeremiah said of the two rookies. "Pickett has to be light years better than each of them to make the team."
Jeremiah added, "I think their Week 1 starter is going to be one of those two rookies," he predicted. He believes Pickett could face being cut or traded before the season begins.
The Browns still boast defensive anchor Myles Garrett, now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after signing a four-year, $160 million deal. They also added top prospects and retained veteran depth at key positions.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.