“They should be 67 overall”: NFL fans react to Browns' Madden 26 ratings outranking Super Bowl-winning Eagles

When EA Sports unveiled its Madden 26 beta team ratings on Sunday, few expected the Cleveland Browns, fresh off a 3-14 campaign, to be rubbing shoulders with playoff contenders.

But that’s exactly what happened: Cleveland landed an 87 overall rating, slotting them ahead of Super Bowl LVII champion Philadelphia Eagles (86) and tied with perennial postseason threats like the Steelers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fan reactions on X were immediate.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They should be 67 overall. Worst team in the league," one fan said.

Angry BabyBoomer @AngryBabyBoomr LINK They should be 67 overall. Worst team in the league

"I love to see this shit because once the season starts they be having so many adjustments to make," another fan said.

More fan reactions came in.

"There's NO F'ing way!!!!!" one fan said.

"That's a huge mistake by the makers of this. No way the Browns are that good. Not even close. (And I'm a fan)," another fan said.

"As a Browns fan.... thanks? Lol i guess when real life football fails, there's always Madden?" one fan said.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers topped the list at 92 overall ratings each. The Baltimore Ravens followed at 91, while the Miami Dolphins earned 89. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions received 88 ratings, positioning them one point ahead of Cleveland.

Quarterback Battle adds contrast to Browns' Madden 26 rating

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns' offense remains a giant question mark. Cleveland enters training camp with four quarterbacks vying for relevance: rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, journeyman Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco.

While some insiders see talent in the two draft picks, neither was taken early enough to suggest the Browns see them as long-term solutions.

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both rookies enter training camp competing for playing time with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

During Saturday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah made a prediction about the quarterback scenario.

"Talent-wise, I think both those guys have a huge advantage over Kenny Pickett," Jeremiah said of the two rookies. "Pickett has to be light years better than each of them to make the team."

Jeremiah added, "I think their Week 1 starter is going to be one of those two rookies," he predicted. He believes Pickett could face being cut or traded before the season begins.

The Browns still boast defensive anchor Myles Garrett, now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after signing a four-year, $160 million deal. They also added top prospects and retained veteran depth at key positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.