"They biting off TEU" - NFL fans react as Chad Ochocinco hosts 'Wideout Workshop' after Travis Kelce's Tight End University

Chad Ochocinco was one of the most talked-about players in the NFL during his heyday. He was known for grandiosely celebrating touchdowns and creating a strong Twitter presence during the platform's early days. Now, in his retirement, he is looking to impart his skills to the current crop of pass-catchers.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals legend posted a photo of himself and various current wide receivers at the so-called "Wideout Workshop" - his take on the popular Tight End University that was hosted by Travis Kelce last month.

Fan reaction to it was largely positive:

Half me half idk 🌙 @Slimreapr14 LINK I respect it, they biting off TEU but I still like it

"What a group 🔥🔥," another marveled.

"So much talent right there!" another gushed.

"Had to be a legendary work out," one wondered.

"Draft one of these guys onto your fantasy team this year people," another inplored.

Last month, Ochocinco claimed on Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast that former Buffalo Bills stalwart Stevie Johnson had the best footwork of any wide receiver he had seen play in the NFL:

“He does AND1 [basketball] moves on the field and it works every time. The only person I have really seen kind of simulate it, without the actual quickness, is Keenan Allen. A younger Keenan Allen. But Stevie Johnson, dude, unbelievable. I have never seen anybody move off the line like that.”

Chad Ochocinco reveals surprising frugality while showing off $80 look

Being one of the NFL's most marketable athletes in his prime must have netted Chad Ochocinco a fortune, but the former star maintains a frugal lifestyle, as he revealed to The New York Post during the Cannes Lions late last month.

In the video below, he can be seen showing off a white and black floral shirt and white sneakers from Zara that cost $80. He said:

“For most of you that don’t know, when you see this floral shirt, this is 100 percent Egyptian cotton — not just any cotton, we went to Egypt to get this cotton... My shoes, they look like Common Projects, right? Common Projects are too f–king expensive. So, you know what I did? I got them from f–king Zara.”

He did admit to splurging on his "Ocho" and "Cinco" necklaces, jokingly "begging" the viewers to "forgive me":

“I didn’t want to buy a Richard Mille, so what did I do? I got a Philipp Plein watch that looked just like it — same neon green [design]. [It cost] $900, but I got it on sale for $200.”

Throughout his career, Ochocinco set many of the Bengals' receiving records and milestones, including most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

