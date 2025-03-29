"They don't care about player health": Fans outraged over Roger Goodell and NFL owners considering 18th regular season game

On Friday, Charles Robinson reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was looking into the possibility of adding an 18th game to the league schedule.

Yahoo Sports highlighted how Goodell and NFL owners would be discussing the potential schedule change at the owners' meetings next week.

". @CharlesRobinson reports that Roger Goodell and NFL owners will discuss the possibility of adding an 18th game to the regular season at next week's NFL Owners Meetings. Would you want to see 18 regular season games? 👀," Yahoo Sports tweeted on Friday.

NFL fans have been consistent in their disapproval of the rumored decision.

"I never want to hear the @NFL talk about player safety again. They don't care about player health in any way shape or form," one fan wrote.

"The players don’t want it, the coaches don’t want it, and the fans don’t want it," a fan tweeted.

"Easy for Goodell to suggest. Players complained about 17. Curious what the NFLPA decides," another fan wrote.

Other fans noted that if the proposed schedule change happens, the league would need to add another bye week for every team to prevent injuries. Some also called for the removal of Thursday Night Football if the schedule change will take effect.

"They need to add another bye week if they want to do this," one fan said.

"Extra bye week, push superbowl back a week, sure," a fan wrote.

"I don't think so. But if this does happen, then gotta get rid of TNF and add a bye week," a fan commented.

Will the NFL increase to 18 games per season?

It appears the NFL will increase to 18 games per season at some point in the future. The introduction of this topic in the owners' meeting is the first step for the change to become a reality. However, it is still unclear when it will be applied.

An 18th NFL game per season would even out the amount of home and away games each team plays. With 17 currently, some teams play an extra game at home or on the road. However, the addition of another game would increase player injury risk and may decrease the quality of play.

