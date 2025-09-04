"They continue to fall short": Ex-Lions QB sounds off at Lamar Jackson and Ravens as team faces 'more pressure' ahead of Bills clash

The Baltimore Ravens have been a consistent presence in the NFL playoffs over the last five years. However, the team has failed to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.The Ravens star the 2025 season against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of their season opener, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky discussed the increasing pressure on Baltimore to go all the way and win the top prize.The former NFL player-turned ESPN analyst, on &quot;Get Up,&quot; claimed the AFC North team cannot hide behind excuses anymore, especially with a Super Bowl-winning coach, John Harbaugh, at the helm and two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson, on the team, who is one of the most revered quarterbacks in the league.&quot;There is no organization and no team under more pressure than the Baltimore Ravens,&quot; Orlovsky said. &quot;At some point, we have to get past the reasons and excuses for why it doesn't happen. This is a team that has a Super Bowl-winning head coach. It has the best roster in football. They're starting secondaries, all first-round picks, and they got a quarterback who has multiple MVPs.&quot;At some point, you've got to win the whole thing, or there's going to be a restart. It can't just be, 'Well his is a great organization, a great team, a great collection of talent, and they continue to fall short.' And they know it in their own words; they say they continue to fall short in the playoffs.&quot;Sunday's clash will be a rematch of last season's Divisional playoff game between the two teams. The Ravens will be looking to exact revenge and live up to the expectations of being Super Bowl contenders this year.Former Ravens cornerback urges Baltimore to part ways with coach John HarbaughThe Ravens have made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, barring 2021. While John Harbaugh is the winningest coach in team history, former Baltimore cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. wants him gone.&quot;Man, I played in Baltimore, and I won’t get into my personal issues with the organization—but a lot of people might disagree with me when I say this: I think the Ravens need a better leader at head coach,&quot; Nelson said.&quot;I just don’t believe he's the guy everyone thinks he is. They've given him opportunity after opportunity, and while he’s had some success, sometimes it’s just time for a change.&quot;Even though Nelson acknowledged Harbaugh's strong bond with his players, especially Lamar Jackson, the former cornerback feels the team needs to hold the coach accountable for stumbling in the postseason over the years.