"They deserved more wins"- Emmanuel Acho sounds off on Zack Martin, Tyron Smith retiring as Cowboys legends

Former NFL player turned analyst Emmanuel Acho lamented the way Tyron Smith retired after putting on remarkable performances. After insider Ian Rapoport reported that the left tackle would sign a one-day contract with the team to retire as a member of the franchise, reactions didn't take long to arrive.
On Tuesday, Acho reacted to Smith's retirement but also remembered Zack Martin, who retired earlier this offseason, saying that the linemen deserved much more from their team.
"It’s truly sad that the Cowboys couldn’t get more out of an Offensive line with two generational players. Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are 1st ballot HOF guys, they deserved more wins."
Drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Tyron Smith played 12 of his 13 seasons with the Lone Star.
During the years they spent together in Dallas (2014 through 2023), Smith and Martin saw the team win 98 games. That number is solid, considering they endured difficult moments. Then again, Acho might have referred to the lack of success they had in the playoffs.
They could never return to the NFC championship game during the 2010s and early 2020s, but their impact is undeniable.
Tyron Smith ended his career with the New York Jets last season before returning to the team that originally drafted him for one more day.
He was limited to only 10 games in 2024 after suffering an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.
Smith leaves the game as an eight-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. In 171 games played, he was flagged for holding 40 times. Smith has a big chance to enter the Hall of Fame when he's eligible for the first time in 2030, just like Zack Martin.
Dak Prescott reacts to Tyron Smith's retirement announcement
This news drew a lot of attention from fans, analysts and players alike. Dak Prescott, who Martin protected from 2016, shared a message to celebrate the lineman's career and confirm that even after retirement, they can count on each other.
With an Instagram story, the veteran quarterback said goodbye to his former teammate.
"I always got your Back, as you had Mine! Enjoy Retirement!! Grrrrr @tyronsmith77," Prescott wrote.
The Cowboys had already moved on from Smith last season, but now, he's the one set to start a new chapter in his life.
