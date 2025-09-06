  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They did him so dirty": NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams gets humiliated by NBC in viral graphic for 2025 season

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:43 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans stunned as Caleb Williams gets humiliated by NBC in viral graphic for 2025 season - Source: Getty

NBC released a graphic on Thursday featuring several NFL stars ahead of this season's first SNF. Fans noticed a hilarious take on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The X post from NBC featured several players, including Bears star Caleb Williams. The graphic had Williams showing off his painted nails, something that has been a part of his look since his college days.

also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans reacted to the post, poking fun at Williams' look.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They did him so dirty I had to make sure it wasn't a parody page."
"DEI is ruining the world."
"Cares more about his nails than being a great qb."
"This entire image is phenomenal who is making these it has to be AI lmao."
"They did the Bears and Bengals really wrong."
"Can't believe they actually portrayed Caleb Williams like that on an official post for Sunday night football."
The graphic also mocked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, portraying him in a backless suit. Burrows went viral last year in June after wearing a backless suit for Vogue at Paris Fashion Week.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reveals why he stopped paining nails in rookie year

Painted nails have been a part of Caleb Williams' look since his college years at Oklahoma and USC, where he won the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell Award in 2022. However, the Bears quarterback discussed why he stopped painting his nails during his rookie season last year.

"It was hard to do," Williams said. "We were losing, and days were long trying to figure out how to get things back on track. I think also part of it was the rookie year. It got a little tiring at the end."

Williams was selected with the first pick by the Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. While the rookie passed for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns, six interceptions and 489 rushing yards, he took a league-high 68 sacks. The Bears finishing with a disastrous 5-12 campaign didn't help his cause either.

