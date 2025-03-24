"They done woke the sleeping giant"- NFL fans lose their minds as Patrick Mahomes loses "dad bod" in viral off-season picture

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has become the talk of the town this offseason. The 3x Super Bowl champion has been criticized previously for having a 'dad bod' despite being in shape.

Ad

On Sunday, NFL Insider Dov Kleiman shared a photo of Mahomes on X. The snipper showcased the quarterback in a slim-fit golfing attire, showing off his muscular offseason build.

"Uh Oh: Patrick Mahomes looks to be in the best shape of his career as fans speculate his 'dad bod' is gone. The rest of the league is in TROUBLE next season," Kleiman wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to the comments in awe and expressed their excitement to see the Chiefs quarterback's new form and physique.

"They done woke the sleeping giant," one fan commented.

"Dad bod gone," this fan said.

"No more fatty patty, finally got serious after the SB loss. MVP season incoming," one fan stated.

"FINALLY!!! He looks so good!!!!" this fan wrote.

Ad

"Our champs look CHAMPY," another fan commented.

"Looking for the Revenge Tour," one fan said.

Despite not being known for his physicality, Patrick Mahomes is one of the league's best quarterbacks. In just eight seasons, he led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories. Last season, Mahomes and his team were aiming to become the first franchise to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy but were handily dealt with by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes credited his 'dad bod' for his success on the field

The 3x Super Bowl champion has talked about his 'dad bod' in the past. In an interview with Tom Brady last year, Patrick Mahomes claimed that his physique is one of the major reasons behind his success.

"I use those hips and that obliques muscle to really rotate through there," Mahomes said. "The people who have seen the dad bod, that's for a reason- that's the obliques. I'm getting them right."

Ad

Just like Mahomes, Tom Brady was also an unconventional quarterback in the NFL. However, this did not stop him from winning seven Super Bowls and arguably becoming the league's GOAT.

The Chiefs quarterback is still young and has a good few seasons left. It will be interesting to see if he can go on to break Brady's record and establish himself at a similar stature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.