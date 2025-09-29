  • home icon
  • “They are not getting MVP Lamar Jackson when chips are down”: Nick Wright delivers blunt take on Ravens QB’s struggles vs. Chiefs

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:47 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Lamar Jackson’s performance on Sunday won’t help shake the reputation some have put on him as a perennial choke artist in big moments. The two-time NFL MVP failed to outduel Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, throwing for just 147 yards and one touchdown, with an interception in a 37-20 loss for the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday’s episode of “First Things First,” analyst Nick Wright says the Ravens should be worried about Jackson’s ability to take them to the promised land.

“Even if they get the defense fixed, they are not getting MVP Lamar (Jackson) when the chips are down,” Wright declared at 0:17.
Wright went on to say that Jackson is destined for the Hall of Fame one day but believes he cannot step it up against elite NFL teams like the defending AFC champion Chiefs.

“I know it’s an annual tradition. ‘I am a hater, I’m unfair, I’m weird towards Lamar’ when I have no reason to be and then either the post-season comes around or a game against Kansas City comes around, and it’s like ‘oh maybe the annoying guy’s on to something,” Wright added at 0:25.
Baltimore have begun the season 1-3, losing to three teams perceived as Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Chiefs.

Jackson’s never won more than one playoff game in a single NFL season. Losing the 2023 AFC Championship Game to Mahomes and the Chiefs at home, while the Bills eliminated them in the Divisional Round last season.

Jackson is now 1-6 against the Chiefs all-time, prompting NFL host of “The Herd” Colin Cowherd to say:

“The story is that Kansas City is in Lamar’s head.”

Last season, it took this team until Week Eight to lose three games.

Lamar Jackson’s injury

There’s a lot of concern around the Ravens right now, not just because of their record. Lamar Jackson left the game against the Chiefs on Sunday with a hamstring injury, leaving his backup, Cooper Rush, to take the commands.

The former Dallas Cowboys second stringer couldn’t get them on track, while the defense struggled to keep KC at bay. Even more concerning are the unknowns regarding Jackson’s injury.

“I don’t have any updates on the seriousness of the injuries right now,” his coach, John Harbaugh, told reporters.

He did say it’s not as if it’s season-ending, but provided little to no indication about when he’d be suiting up again. Jackson wouldn’t have been able to go back into Sunday’s game even if he wanted to, according to his coach. This is their worst start to a regular season since going 1-3 to begin 2015.

We’ll see who gets the call on Sunday when the Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium for a date with the Houston Texans.

