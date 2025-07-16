“They are giving him $30m for ads”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin shooting Eastern Motors commercial amid Commanders contract drama

Terry McLaurin has been in the spotlight for the Washington Commanders this offseason after voicing his frustrations with the lack of contract talks for his potential extension. However, the wideout was recently spotted shooting a commercial for Eastern Motors this past week, which drew some interesting reactions from fans on social media.

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS LINK Terry McLaurin in the building at Eastern Motors

Some were hopeful that McLaurin could make enough money via the commercial to cover his frustrations about any new deal with the Commanders.

"Hopefully, they are giving him $30m for these ads," one tweeted.

David McGraw @davidmcgraw LINK Hopefully, they are giving him $30m for these ads

"3 yrs, $35m a yr- fully guaranteed?" another added.

"Eastern Motors need to talk too the Commanders," a third commented.

Some also urged the Commanders to offer McLaurin a new deal.

"So Eastern Motors can get him a new contract, but the team can't? SIGN TERRY," one wrote.

"Hopefully she's holding his contract extension," a user tweeted.

"Pls give him lifetime contract," a fan added.

Washington took McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the franchise.

In 2022, McLaurin inked a three-year, $68.2 million extension with the Commanders. He is entering the final year of that contract in the 2025 season.

Terry McLaurin unsure about returning to Commanders' training camp amid contract drama

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Terry McLaurin said that he is “pretty frustrated” over the lack of progress toward a contract extension with the Commanders. He also claimed that there has been no communication for more than a month, while suggesting there's not a lot of claifty between the two parties.

McLaurin did not attend the Commanders' offseason workouts or minicamp as he seeks a new contract. He is also unsure about returning to the team for its training camp, when the veterans need to report on Tuesday.

Across six seasons with the Commanders, McLaurin has recorded 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns on 460 receptions. He has also earned two Pro Bowl honors.

McLaurin has been an integral part of Washington's offense in the past few seasons, but it remains to be seen if the star receiver will agree to a new deal with the team.

