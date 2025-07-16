  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “They are giving him $30m for ads”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin shooting Eastern Motors commercial amid Commanders contract drama

“They are giving him $30m for ads”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin shooting Eastern Motors commercial amid Commanders contract drama

By Arnold
Modified Jul 16, 2025 10:30 GMT
ASHBURN, VA - JANUARY 27: Washington Commanders wide receiver T - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin shooting Eastern Motors commercial amid Commanders contract drama Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin has been in the spotlight for the Washington Commanders this offseason after voicing his frustrations with the lack of contract talks for his potential extension. However, the wideout was recently spotted shooting a commercial for Eastern Motors this past week, which drew some interesting reactions from fans on social media.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some were hopeful that McLaurin could make enough money via the commercial to cover his frustrations about any new deal with the Commanders.

"Hopefully, they are giving him $30m for these ads," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"3 yrs, $35m a yr- fully guaranteed?" another added.
"Eastern Motors need to talk too the Commanders," a third commented.

Some also urged the Commanders to offer McLaurin a new deal.

"So Eastern Motors can get him a new contract, but the team can't? SIGN TERRY," one wrote.
"Hopefully she's holding his contract extension," a user tweeted.
"Pls give him lifetime contract," a fan added.
Ad

Washington took McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the franchise.

In 2022, McLaurin inked a three-year, $68.2 million extension with the Commanders. He is entering the final year of that contract in the 2025 season.

Terry McLaurin unsure about returning to Commanders' training camp amid contract drama

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Terry McLaurin said that he is “pretty frustrated” over the lack of progress toward a contract extension with the Commanders. He also claimed that there has been no communication for more than a month, while suggesting there's not a lot of claifty between the two parties.

Ad

McLaurin did not attend the Commanders' offseason workouts or minicamp as he seeks a new contract. He is also unsure about returning to the team for its training camp, when the veterans need to report on Tuesday.

Across six seasons with the Commanders, McLaurin has recorded 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns on 460 receptions. He has also earned two Pro Bowl honors.

McLaurin has been an integral part of Washington's offense in the past few seasons, but it remains to be seen if the star receiver will agree to a new deal with the team.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications