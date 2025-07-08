“They go back millions of years”: Joe Burrow opens up on his prehistoric passion in Netflix Quarterback Season 2

Season two of Netflix's hit NFL series, "Quarterback," was released on Tuesday afternoon and will feature Joe Burrow, alongside Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff. The second season covers each quarterback's campaign through the 2024 season.
Promoting the show, Netflix shared a clip from the show that featured Joe Burrow discussing his passion for prehistoric fossils.
"We went to the Natural History Museum," Burrow said on the show. "They took us behind the scenes and showed us some really cool stuff. It's like a library of fossils they don't show everybody else... When aren't fossils on your mind? They go back millions of years. That's sick."
The humorous clip was a small glimpse into Burrow's heroic efforts from last season. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led the NFL in passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns in 2024. Joe Burrow completed 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks.
Burrow finished the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL despite Cincinnati's lackluster defensive play. Though the Bengals ultimately missed the playoffs, the season provided plenty of memorable moments.
Joe Burrow cancels plans to purchase Batmobile replica
Last season on "Hard Knocks," Joe Burrow revealed his plans to purchase a recreation of the Batmobile from the "Dark Knight Trilogy" film series. In season two of "Quarterback," Burrow revealed that a home burglary interfered with his plans.
"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," he said on the show.
Around the time of revealing his intentions to purchase the replica car, Burrow's home was burglarized while he was traveling for an away game during the regular season. During season two of "Quarterback," Burrow had a conversation with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, sharing discomfort about the situation and revealing potential plans to move from his home.
He also touched on a grand jury indictment, which alleged his home was burglarized by a large-scale criminal network.
