“They gonna get Justin Tucker”: NFL fans react as Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffers season-ending knee injury vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts need a new kicker, with plenty of speculation about who that might be.Spencer Shrader has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after injuring his knee in their 40-6 blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. NFL insider Tom Pelissero posted on X Monday:“Colts need a new kicker.”As for who that new kicker would be:“They gonna get tucker,” one fan believes.“The Thiccer Kicker is available,” noted someone.“Rodrigo?” another person questioned.Justin Tucker is the most highly regarded kicker on the market, having been released by the Baltimore Ravens this past summer. The Thiccer Kicker is Harrison Mevis, who was released by the New York Jets in September. Meanwhile, the team’s former kicker Rodrigo Blankenship played just over two seasons for them before being waived in September 2022.Some people are pointing fingers at the Raiders for the injury suffered by Shrader.Derek Buchanan @LaidBackDerekLINK@TomPelissero The Raiders player look like he landed on Spencer Shrader leg on purpose.Tristan @FreerealbbLINK@TomPelissero Cut that raiders safety who clearly went for his knee…Christopher Darren 👑 @TheKingTroutLINK@TomPelissero I’m available !Raiders safety Tristin McCollum collided with Shrader’s knee on Sunday, with the kicker believing to had suffered several torn ligaments as a result. He was having a strong season before the injury, going 13 of 14 in his field goal attempts since being named the starter. His only miss was from 51 yards out in their Week Three game against the Tennessee Titans.The team cut Matt Gay, with Shrader considered the long-term replacement. Shrader was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.Spencer Shrader potential replacementsThere is no one on the practice squad listed as a kicker for them, meaning that they will have to go out and sign somebody.Blankenship is one of those believed to be on the team’s list of potential replacements. Although it has been a while since his time with the Colts, in his 22 games played for them, he had a respectable field goal percentage of 83%.Justin Tucker is a five-time First-team All-Pro who still holds the NFL record for the longest field goal at 66 yards. He’s been to seven Pro Bowls.Zane Gonzalez could be another name in the conversation with the six-year pro’s last team being the Washington Commanders. He has a career 80% field goal percentage with his longest being from 57 yards.Dustin Hopkins is another option. He’s got 11 years of NFL experience with a field goal percentage of 84% for his career, with his longest kick coming from 58 yards. He worked out with the Tennessee Titans in late September but remains unsigned.