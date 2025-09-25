"They gonna lose wearing them": NFL fans react to Cardinals showing off Nike Rivalries uniform for TNF vs Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are finally unveiling their new Nike rivalries uniform during their Week 4 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Their new theme mirrors the desert theme, with the state flag returning to the jerseys.Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Cardinals' new &quot;built to last&quot; uniforms.Sami ON Tap @SamiOnTapLINK@NFL @bcondotta @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo They gonna lose wearing them 😞Harry Berries @MrHarryBerriesLINK@NFL @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo Looks like they were on the side of the road and a truck drove through a big puddle and splashed them.Splendo @SplendoSportsLINK@NFL @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo These are either gonna look rlly tuff or look like complete shit splatterSweep @0xSweepLINK@NFL @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo looks promisingKILLA¬¬ @Killa11211LINK@NFL @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo These are fireAnkit 🟡 @AnnnkkyyyyLINK@NFL @AZCardinals @NFLPlus @usnikefootball @NFLonPrime @PrimeVideo WowCardinals owner Michael Bidwill is excited to debut these new uniforms. He also went on to explain the reasoning behind the design element.&quot;We are thrilled to be a part of the new Rivalries program and thank the NFL and Nike for including us in this inaugural group,&quot; Bidwill said as per the team's website. &quot;The design elements of the Cardinals Rivalries uniforms reflect the strength and toughness required to thrive in the desert and celebrate the passion and perseverance that define us.&quot;&quot;When we wear these uniforms for the first time against the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, I hope Cardinals fans see them as a true embodiment of our team, our fan base and the spirit of Arizona that we proudly represent.&quot;Jonathan Gannon and his team started the season with a 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. They further extended this lead in Week 2 after a 27-22 win against the Carolina Panthers.Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end in Week 3 after the 49ers secured a one-point victory (16-15) at Levi's Stadium.Jason Kelce believes the Cardinals will make special game plan to compensate for Marvin Harrison Jr's struggles on the fieldMarvin Harrison Jr. dropped a costly pass last week against the 49ers. Had he made the catch from quarterback Kyler Murray, they could have extended their winning streak to three games.On the 'New Heights' podcast, former NFL star Jason Kelce stated that Arizona might have a special plan in mind to help the wide receiver's productivity in Week 4.&quot;I think that, since he's struggling, they're going to try and force him the ball and have some plays designed to get him some touches and some touchdowns,&quot; Kelce said (Timestamp-48:30). &quot;If I were somebody else, I would say, maybe avoid it. But I think for some reason, I feel like they're going to have some plays designed specifically for him.&quot;&quot;If I'm trying to get a receiver going, they're going to try and have something specifically designed for him, I bet.&quot;Gannon and his team will take on the Seahawks on Sept. 25 at State Farm Stadium. It will be broadcast on Prime Video and NFL+ at 8:15 pm ET.