"They aren't good enough is the reason why" - Former NFL player lashes out at Mike McCarthy for Cowboys' recent struggles

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is a man under pressure. His tenure with the Cowboys has not delivered the desired results, and owner Jerry Jones is rumored to have his eyes on former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

McCarthy has come in for some heavy criticism, which comes with the territory when you are in charge of America's most-followed team. However, many NFL experts have agreed that he deserves to be under scrutiny.

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth is one of the names on that list. Foxworth recently made an appearance on ESPN's First Take and had plenty to say about the Dallas Cowboys and their under-fire coach.

He believes, however, that Dak Prescott's contract will ensure that McCarthy dodges any heat this season. Foxworth said:

"The reason why I think Mike McCarthy, I think he does deserve the scrutiny, which is what makes this argument that we're having a little odd because I agree with all your points, but I don't think it'll land on him."

He further elaborated:

"Because what are we going to scrutinize him for? Because the offense isn't playing well? He don't manage that. Because his special teams is bad? He [is] not coordinating that. Because the defense falls short? That ain't his job either."

Foxworth concluded:

"So like it comes down to one or two things: penalties and clock management and he's awful at both. For the scrutiny to fall on him, that's going to have to be the reason why they failed this season. And I don't think that's gonna be the reason why they failed. They aren't good enough is the reason why."

Mike McCarthy's clock management issues

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy has reached the very pinnacle when it comes to coaching in the NFL. The current Cowboys HC was in charge when the Green Bay Packers emerged triumphant at Super Bowl XLV. However, detractors, perhaps unfairly, only seem to recognize Aaron Rodgers' role in that victory.

Despite his achievements, McCarthy has fallen well short in the eyes of many when it comes to clock management. Last season, the problem reared its head again when he allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to run down the clock to end the half.

Dallas had a genuine opportunity to regain possession and put points on the board. It was a baffling decision, and it left Peyton Manning, who was providing commentary on Manning Cast, dumbfounded.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Peyton Manning isn't enjoying the Mike McCarthy clock management:



"Call timeout, MIKE!" Peyton Manning isn't enjoying the Mike McCarthy clock management: "Call timeout, MIKE!" https://t.co/LvOAxnza8T

It wasn't the only time last year that he left many fans scratching their heads. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, it almost cost the Cowboys the game before his blushes were spared by the booming leg of Greg Zuerlein.

With one timeout remaining and 33 seconds on the clock, the Cowboys were on the Chargers' 41, requiring six yards for a first down. Prescott fed Tony Pollard, who rushed for three yards. Time then appeared to stand still, as neither team called a timeout.

Eventually, the Cowboys ran the clock down to four seconds, leaving Greg the Leg with a 56-yard field goal, which he split the uprights with.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless HOW BOUT THAT GREG THE LEG, TAKING MIKE MCCARTHY (AND KELLEN MOORE) OFF THE HOOK FOR BOTCHED CLOCK MANAGEMENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HOW BOUT THAT GREG THE LEG, TAKING MIKE MCCARTHY (AND KELLEN MOORE) OFF THE HOOK FOR BOTCHED CLOCK MANAGEMENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Unfortunately, these problems are nothing new for Mike McCarthy, and date back to his time in Green Bay. Further issues this season may not be looked on to kindly by Jerry Jones.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra