"They got him potentially his Sean McVay" - Colin Cowherd makes feelings known on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson fit after disturbing report on Bears

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams strongly considered opting out of the 2024 NFL Draft in order to not be selected by the Chicago franchise.

According to ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, Williams had concerns with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, whom was eventually fired mid season by the Bears last year.

"Book: Caleb Williams sought way around going to Chicago Bears - via @ESPN App." the post stated on X.

As a result, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the situation on Friday, and made clear his belief that Williams now has his own version of 'Sean McVay' in Ben Johnson.

"They [Chicago Bears] got him potentially his Sean McVay. What's the first thing Ben Johnson did? Clean up the offensive line for his young quarterback." Cowherd said.

Although he did show flashes of strong play in 2024, many around football believe that Williams can perform much better and with much more consistency than he did last season. In 2024 for the Bears, Williams had 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.5%.

Will Ben Johnson help Caleb Williams in 2025?

When he was drafted, Williams was one of the most talented prospects coming out of college football in years. However, in what was a mess of a season in Chicago last year, Williams showed that he still needs someone at the NFL level to help develop his talents at the professional level.

Over his time as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson proved that he is a top offensive minded coach through his creative play calling and ability to get his star playmakers the football. Between 2022 and 2024, the Lions had the No. 5, No. 5, and No. 1 ranked offensive unit in points per game, according to ESPN.

As a result, with playermakers like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Cole Kmet on the offensive unit; as well as a revamped and drastically improved offensive line, there is a strong chance that the Bears become one of the most interesting and high scoring offenses in the National Football League with the new head coach, QB duo of Johnson and Williams next year.

