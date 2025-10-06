"They gotta buckle up": Panthers RB Rico Dowdle fires warning to Dak Prescott and Cowboys ahead of Week 6 clash

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle had a warning for Dak Prescott and his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. He played for them from 2020 to 2024 before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers in March.After Rico Dowdle and his team's 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins, he was asked to share his thoughts on their upcoming game against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 6.&quot;Oh for sure. They got to buckle up,&quot; Dowdle said. &quot;I think they know for sure. I been there five years, they didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I look forward to playing those guys next week and we'll get to it ... when we get there.&quot;During his five-season stint with the Cowboys, Rico Dowdle recorded 1,464 yards and four touchdowns rushing, along with 3,93 yards and five touchdowns receiving. So far this season, he has put up 289 yards and two touchdowns rushing.On the other hand, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took on the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The quarterback completed 18 of the 29 passes he attempted for 239 yards and four passing touchdowns to help his team to a 37-22 victory. The Cowboys are now 2-2-1 this season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.Dak Prescott shares his thoughts on Brian Schottenheimer after winning the game against the JetsIn the post-game press conference, the quarterback came forward to talk about the team's growth under Brian Schottenheimer this season.Prescott heaped praise on the Cowboys coach's mentality, and also appreciated his sense of discipline and his drive to win.&quot;I mean that's just him being him,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;He's a standup guy who approaches each day the same, true to who he is. Win, loss, draw, whatever it may be, you're going to get the same Schotty. And I think that's something that makes it easy to follow ... I appreciate a guy who takes heavy accountability.&quot;&quot;Just incredible, the way he approaches this game each and every day. And when you get to Sundays or whatever the game day is, he talks about playing free and playing coaching and being loose, and he's the epitome of that. If you want to see somebody who's enjoying the moment, it's Schotty.&quot;The Cowboys will face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 12 at Bank of America Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.