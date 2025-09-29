  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Dak Prescott makes feelings known on Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 showdown resulting in a tie

Dak Prescott makes feelings known on Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 showdown resulting in a tie

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 29, 2025 19:05 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

Dak Prescott admitted that the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-40 draw with Green Bay left him with mixed emotions despite showcasing some of his best football.

Ad

The quarterback threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns on 31 of 40 passes without a turnover in Sunday’s overtime clash at AT&T Stadium. It was his first tie in 10 NFL seasons.

"You don't play the game for ties," Prescott said, via ESPN. "I don't care about the stats, the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows.
"I just care about the end result and the win. When you don't get that right now, it's tough for me. In 10 years, it's the first tie I've been a part of. It's hard to wrap my head around it because I know I'd feel a lot worse if it was a loss. But I'm not satisfied. Not that I would be if we'd won. But it's a weird feeling."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The game was Dallas’ first deadlock since 1969, but the night carried significance for Prescott in the record book. He moved past Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for most completions in franchise history. Prescott also notched his 10th career game with at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes without an interception, surpassing Tony Romo.

Dak Prescott accepts responsibility instead of pointing at the defense

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys defense allowed the Green Bay Packers to rally late and convert a tying field goal in the final second of overtime. However, Dak Prescott declined to lay the blame on that side of the ball. He instead pointed to missed chances by the offense, particularly in the red zone after reaching the Green Bay 5-yard line in overtime.

Ad
"I believe in my defense," Prescott said after the game, via ESPN. "This game, yeah I can be mad about the one second on the clock, I can be mad that they drove the ball, but at the end of the day I'm pissed that we didn't score in the red zone. We had an opportunity to score in the red zone."
Ad

Prescott helped spark two late scoring drives in regulation. This included a fourth-down conversion to George Pickens that set up a Javonte Williams touchdown, and a 28-yard strike to Pickens in the final minute. He rolled away from pressure to find Jalen Tolbert for 34 yards in the extra period, but Dallas managed only a field goal. Green Bay matched it before time expired.

Working without injured wideout CeeDee Lamb, Dak spread the ball to eight different receivers and absorbed just one sack. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that the performance ranked among Prescott’s finest.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications