"It's nothing special": Cam Newton reveals true feelings on Dak Prescott's amazing outing in Cowboys vs. Packers thrilling showdown

Dak Prescott played arguably his best game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback almost rushed his team to an overtime victory before being sacked by Micah Parsons. The matchup ended with a 40-40 scoreline, the first tie of the 2025 NFL season.
Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton didn't seem too impressed by Prescott's performance. The three-time Pro Bowler shared his blunt opinion about the Cowboys' signal-caller on ESPN's "First Take" show.
"I think how the brand of ball that Dak is playing right now, it's nothing special, right?" Newton said (15:05). "And I always say these things amongst my kids at C1N, is you don't have to do nothing special to be special. Just make the read. Just make the throw. Allow your guys to make plays."
Dak Prescott kicked off Dallas' comeback in the second quarter when the team was trailing 13-2 to the Packers. He rushed in for a two-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half before throwing a TD pass to George Pickens to put the Cowboys ahead at the break.
The highest-paid player in the league threw for another TD in the dying moments of the third quarter to put the Cowboys ahead, yet again. Prescott almost secured a victory when he came in clutch and gave Dallas a three-point lead with only 40 seconds left on the clock. However, Brandon McManus' field goal attempt spoiled the party for the Cowboys.
Dak Prescott nearly ran in for his second rushing TD of the day but was stopped midway by his former teammate, Parsons. The Cowboys QB finished the game with 31 completions of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. His only rush was for just two yards, but that accounted for a TD.
Jerry Jones makes a bold Dak Prescott statement
The Cowboys traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons ahead of the season opener to the Packers as he was seeking a bigger contract. The franchise's owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, shared his opinion on why he offered a hefty bag to Dak Prescott last year.
“It’s very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind, and Micah wasn’t,” Jones said after Sunday's matchup. “It’s just numbers, it’s that easy. And that’s not personal at all. The numbers just weren’t there with Micah.”
Prescott and Co. missed the playoffs last season with a 7-10 record. They are off to a 1-2-1 record this season, and the QB might be feeling the pressure to justify the price tag this year. The Cowboys are scheduled to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for the Week 5 clash on Sunday.
