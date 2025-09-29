  • home icon
  Ex-NFL HC calls out Jerry Jones' "poor decision" as Micah Parsons sacks Dak Prescott helping Packers tie Week 4 showdown vs. Cowboys

Ex-NFL HC calls out Jerry Jones’ “poor decision” as Micah Parsons sacks Dak Prescott helping Packers tie Week 4 showdown vs. Cowboys

By Nishant
Published Sep 29, 2025 14:47 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons' touchdown-saving sack on Dak Prescott in overtime helped the Green Bay Packers hold the Dallas Cowboys to a tie on Sunday. The edge rusher faced his former team a month after the dramatic trade saga ended, showing what Dallas lost by trading him.

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan shared his take on Parsons' Week 4 performance. He was asked if the four-time Pro Bowler's trade was validated.

"Was Jerry Jones' decision to trade away Micah Parsons instead of paying him validated last night? Hell no, are you kidding me?" Ryan said on Monday, via ESPN's "Get Up."
"The reason you don't win that game is because Micah Parsons sacked your quarterback, alright? When the game was on the line, by the way. You couldn't rush the passer. That's why your defense can't stop a nosebleed all season. So no, absolutely not."
Ryan appreciated Jerry Jones' decision to make Prescott the highest-paid player in the league. However, he added that the Cowboys owner went into the game with a plan to prevent Parsons from doing anything.

"Schottenheimer's plan was absolutely outstanding, but make no bones about it: Micah Parsons is a difference maker, and this thing did not prove it," Ryan said. "In fact, it proved to me that you made a poor decision. He made the play."
It was a thrilling game, with the Packers taking a 13-0 lead to start the second quarter. The Cowboys bounced back and only trailed 16-13 at halftime. Dallas continued to trail as the two teams traded blows in the third. Brandon McManus scored a field goal with no time left to send the game into overtime.

The Cowboys only managed a field goal after Parsons sacked Prescott in a crucial play. McManus came to the rescue again, scoring another field goal to level the score at 40-40.

Jerry Jones fires shots at Micah Parsons after his return to Dallas

The Cowboys flipped Micah Parsons to Green Bay Packers in August for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. The edge rusher was seeking a bigger deal, which Jerry Jones did not approve of. The Cowboys owner made his feelings clear about the trade.

"It's very simple: Dak (Prescott) was indispensable in my mind," Jones said after Sunday's game. "Micah (Parsons) wasn't. It's just numbers. It's that easy. And that's not personal at all."

Jones has been vocal about Parsons and his performance since the trade was finalized. Ahead of the Week 4 matchup, Jones said that he makes great plays, but there is also a way to approach playing against Parsons. He took a dig at the Pro Bowler as they didn't win the Super Bowl with him on the roster.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
