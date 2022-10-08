"They just are fresh off of an a** whooping” – Stephen A. Smith refuses to sell Tom Brady stock after disaster showing vs Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Tom Brady put together a solid statistical performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Yet, it was no match for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who dominated the game from start to finish on their way to a relatively easy victory.

The Chiefs never trailed at any point during the game and carried a two-possession lead for almost all of it, after going up 14-3 early in the first quarter.

Stephen A. Smith discussed the dominant performance on a recent episode of First Take, giving the Chiefs the credit they deserve. But he also sees Tom Brady getting back on track for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

Here's what Smith had to say about the situation:

"Well, let me say this, a couple of things. Just because you're pointing out that he got his a** kicked does not mean that is foreshadowing the rest of the season. It means that's what happened this past week. So nobody's throwing any shade, this is Tom Brady we talking about.

"We know he's going to get it together, but you got to live in the moment. I mean, he was in a yellow suit today, Monday. It's going to be blue in the face. The fact of the matter is, you got to stay in the moment, and right now, they just are fresh off of an a** whooping."

Smith added that he still believes the Buccaneers are the best team in the state of Florida, despite relatively impressive starts to the season by the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He explained that when Tom Brady gets all of his weapons back, as many players have been injured, the Buccaneers will once again be the dominant team of earlier seasons.

Tom Brady has been missing pieces for the Buccaneers offense during the 2022 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The Buccaneers suffered a few significant losses during the 2022 NFL offseason. This included their offensive line becoming much weaker following the departure of several players, as well as Rob Gronkowski officially announcing his retirement.

Despite what they lost, they also added a few weapons, making their offense as loaded as usual entering the 2022 NFL season.

The issue for Tom Brady is that he has been without many crucial pieces in the passing game. Chris Godwin has barely been able to play at all as he continues to battle injuries, while Mike Evans missed a game due to a suspension.

Newly acquired Julio Jones has only been able to appear in two games so far, making Russell Gage, a new addition, his only main wide receiver who has appeared in all four games so far.

