“They would like to pay him” - NFL insider reveals Bengals stance for Trey Hendrickson amid interest from Colts

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on Trey Hendrickson's contract issue with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad

Hendrickson tallied a league-leading 17.5 sacks last season. His defensive play has been solid, tallying 35 total sacks over the last two years.

Rapoport statement on Monday's episode of "The Pat Mcafee Show" emphasized the team's eagerness to keep its top defensive player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's interest, it seems to me," Rapoport said. "The Bengals do not like letting good players leave the building, even if it's for, like, a huge draft pick. They don't like it. They like to develop draft, develop, sign their own guys, and I think they get annoyed that people think that they don't sign their guys. So, Hendrickson is awesome. He deserves a lot of money."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rapoport estimated Hendrickson's next contract might be worth more than $30 million per year. It would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive players, although possibly behind Max Crosby's $35 million annual deal.

Other analysts have offered their opinions regarding the contract talks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday's episode of "SportsCenter" that Hendrickson has "no intention of playing under his current contract." His base salary of $16 million next season seems inadequate.

Ad

Trey Hendrickson trade rumors

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The Indianapolis Colts have expressed keen interest in trading for Trey Hendrickson. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that trade partners are hesitant to match the Bengals' lofty asking price.

Ad

"There's trade interest from other teams trying to make this work, but it would take a really hefty trade package," Fowler said on Sunday, via 'SportsCenter.'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hopeful that the team can remain together.

"We can make it happen. It just has to be right for everybody involved," Burrow said in February, via Sports Illustrated.

Ad

The Bengals have already locked up their top offensive stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contracts.

Ian Rapoport emphasized the frustration the team has with public opinion.

"I think they get annoyed that people think they don't sign their guys," Rapoport said on Monday, via 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Cincinnati considers Hendrickson an integral part of its defensive plan. His leadership influences young defensive linemen such as Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai and Cedric Johnson.

Fowler remains optimistic and said, "I still think they can work something out." The talks have slowed recently, but there are still a few months before next season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.