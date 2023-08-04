“They’ll rob you!” – Cowboys’ $17,000,000 star Micah Parsons mouths off on ‘dirty’ Miami

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't a fan of the city of Miami.

In a recent article posted by GQ Magazine, Parsons was interviewed by the outlet about life on the road and away from home. He was asked a plethora of questions from wide range of different topics, with one being his least favorite American city.

To a little bit of a surprise, Parsons said that Miami was his least favorite city to visit. Here is his reasoning:

"It’s really dirty. The food is not really as great as people say it is. The people aren’t really that great. But a lot of people are attracted to it because…I don’t 'even know why people are attracted to it! I don’t know. 'It’s a finesse city.

"They’ll rob you! It’s a really grimy city, for real. I go maybe once a year if I got work down there. But I’m never the one to be like, “Let’s go to Miami!”"

where the Cowboys will play a Christmas Eve game in a few months

The talented linebacker will enter the third season of his four-year, $17 million contract, he signed in 2021. He will be eligible for the contract extension following the 2023 season.

Micah Parsons says Las Vegas is his favorite city to visit

Micah Parsons during Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

On being asked about his favorite city in America, Micah Parsons chose Las Vegas due to it being the shopping heaven and authorized tax-free gambling.

Here is Parsons' explanation:

"That would definitely be Vegas. Anytime I’m in Vegas I have like two days max, because it’s so fun that it’s too much. But it’s the most live two days, and I’m talking about it for the rest of the week. Like, ‘Yo, you wouldn’t believe what happened yesterday!’ Anytime you hit another city, like Miami, they’re just taxing you the whole time."

He added:

"The restaurants are expensive, the outings are expensive. Vegas, if you’re looking for pool vibes, street vibes, shopping—they have the best shopping, tax-free—gambling with your friends. It’s just so much more that Vegas has to offer for a group."

Micah Parsons is originally from Harrisburg, Pennslyvania, and played college at Penn State. Parsons has resided in Texas for the past two years since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Unfortunately for Parsons, he will have to visit his least favorite city this season. The Cowboys will travel to Miami on Christmas Eve to face the Dolphins and will face them at 4:35 PM ET. Not only will Parsons visit his least favorite city, but he will also do so during the holidays.