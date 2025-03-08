"They’ll sign him but not their star players": NFL fans have their say as Bengals re-sign Mike Gesicki on $25.5 million deal

The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed tight end Mike Gesicki on a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Saturday. The deal includes $12 million in the first year for the 29-year-old, who had 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Ad

Most fans complained about the franchise putting Gesicki ahead while star wideout Ja'Marr Chase is not yet signed long-term.

Gesicki signed a one-year deal after playing the 2023 campaign for the New England Patriots. His 2024 season was one of the top seasons of his seven-year NFL career. Only his 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins (73 receptions, 780 yards) was better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The re-signing of the tight end arrives as negotiations continue with Chase, who, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on March 3, remains "far apart" with the Bengals. The Bengals' star receiver is reportedly seeking to "reset" the non-quarterback market with his deal.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fan reactions started pouring in as the news came out.

"They'll sign him but not their star players, makes sense," one fan wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good sign wrong priorities save the money for the star players that need it," another user wrote.

"Paying mid-tier money for a mid-tier player is how teams stay mediocre." one fan commented.

Some fans appreciated keeping Mike Gesicki on the team.

"Not bad for what he did tbh," said one fan in response.

"Keeping Joe Burrow happy. Let’s see with they can put together on defense though," mentioned another fan.

Ad

"this was the deal we’ve been waiting for" added one fan.

Bengals are getting active with Mike Gesicki re-signing as their top receiver awaits

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Bengals' signing of Mike Gesicki is consistent with quarterback Joe Burrow's well-documented needs. After the 2024 season, Burrow let everyone know that he wanted Gesicki back.

Ad

"That guy was so valuable for us all year, and a guy that, in my opinion, we need to bring back," Burrow said in January

In the meantime, Chase begins the 2025 season on his fifth-year option after recording career-high statistics in 2024. He caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, making him one of the NFL's best receivers.

According to Dianna Russini, the Bengals are prioritizing Chase for an extension over Tee Higgins, though the two sides are still far from reaching an agreement.

Ad

If the Bengals are unable to come to terms with Chase, he will become a free agent next off-season at only 26 years old.

With Gesicki locked up, the Bengals have steadied the tight end position. The position has had a different go-to pass-catcher annually since C.J. Uzomah left following the 2021 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.