"They losing by 40" "Bad news for Jets": NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn gives major Justin Fields updated ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Fields was cleared from concussion protocol late on Friday after examination by independent neurologists.

Ad

The Jets coach, Aaron Glenn, told newsmen that the quarterback will be playing on Monday when the Jets face Miami. Several reactions from fans have trailed the update, especially on social media.

Malek wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bad news for Jets.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Malek @malananah @AdamSchefter Bad news for jets

Ad

Trending

Eddie added:

“They losing by 40.”

Eddie @Blkeddie412_ @AdamSchefter They losing by 40

Ad

Hermosa also wrote:

“Starting Fields is a desperation move - Jets are throwing him into the fire just to distract from their broken offensive line. He’ll be running for his life all night.”

CRYPTOGANJER commented:

“Cleared or not, the real question is: Which Fields shows up? The guy who dropped 3 TDs in Week 1, or the one who struggled before concussion in Week 2? Miami’s D is beatable.”

Ad

Jaspe also commented:

“Jets fans really traded Zach Wilson chaos for Justin Fields chaos. Just different flavors of pain.”

Aryy wrote:

“Starting Justin Fields against Miami is a desperate gamble by the Jets. His inconsistency will get exposed on primetime, and Aaron Glenn’s just setting him up to fail. This team’s tanking harder than the Dolphins’ offense!”

Ad

Justin Fields was injured during the Jets’ Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The former Pittsburgh quarterback was hit in the fourth quarter of the encounter by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. He hit his head on the turf and was subsequently put in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

He practiced for three straight days this week before getting cleared on Friday.

How did the Jets do in Justin Fields’ absence?

Justin Fields missed the Jets’ Week 3 loss at Tampa Bay, extending their losing streak to three games to start the 2025 season. With Fields’ return on Monday, the Jets will be hoping to avoid a 0-4 start to the season for the first time since 2020.

Ad

The quarterback joined the Jets before the 2025 season on a two-year deal worth $40 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed. He had an impressive debut where he completed 16 of 22 throws for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two additional scores in the 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

However, he must improve on his Week 2 performance that saw him complete just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension