"They losing by 40" "Bad news for Jets": NFL fans react as Aaron Glenn gives major Justin Fields updated ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Fields was cleared from concussion protocol late on Friday after examination by independent neurologists.
The Jets coach, Aaron Glenn, told newsmen that the quarterback will be playing on Monday when the Jets face Miami. Several reactions from fans have trailed the update, especially on social media.
Malek wrote:
“Bad news for Jets.”
Eddie added:
“They losing by 40.”
Hermosa also wrote:
“Starting Fields is a desperation move - Jets are throwing him into the fire just to distract from their broken offensive line. He’ll be running for his life all night.”
CRYPTOGANJER commented:
“Cleared or not, the real question is: Which Fields shows up? The guy who dropped 3 TDs in Week 1, or the one who struggled before concussion in Week 2? Miami’s D is beatable.”
Jaspe also commented:
“Jets fans really traded Zach Wilson chaos for Justin Fields chaos. Just different flavors of pain.”
Aryy wrote:
“Starting Justin Fields against Miami is a desperate gamble by the Jets. His inconsistency will get exposed on primetime, and Aaron Glenn’s just setting him up to fail. This team’s tanking harder than the Dolphins’ offense!”
Justin Fields was injured during the Jets’ Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The former Pittsburgh quarterback was hit in the fourth quarter of the encounter by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. He hit his head on the turf and was subsequently put in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
He practiced for three straight days this week before getting cleared on Friday.
How did the Jets do in Justin Fields’ absence?
Justin Fields missed the Jets’ Week 3 loss at Tampa Bay, extending their losing streak to three games to start the 2025 season. With Fields’ return on Monday, the Jets will be hoping to avoid a 0-4 start to the season for the first time since 2020.
The quarterback joined the Jets before the 2025 season on a two-year deal worth $40 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed. He had an impressive debut where he completed 16 of 22 throws for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two additional scores in the 34-32 loss to the Steelers.
However, he must improve on his Week 2 performance that saw him complete just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards.
