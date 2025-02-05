A total of seven NFL teams needed new head coaches in this cycle - the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints. Of those six, only one team is yet to fill their vacancy - the Saints.

The Bears moved quickly to hire Ben Johnson while the Jets swooped in for Johnson's colleague, Aaron Glenn. The Patriots went with Mike Vrabel while the Cowboys decided to promote Brian Schottenheimer from OC to head coach. That left the Jaguars with Liam Coen and the Raiders with Pete Carroll, leaving the Saints with the fewest options.

The one name the Saints are rumored to be actively considering is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore was reportedly a finalist for the Cowboys job before eventually losing out to Schottenheimer. However, Cowboys star Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Parsons Jr. doesn't believe Moore is a smart hire. Parsons Jr. made his thoughts clear on rumors linking Moore to the Saints, saying:

"Kellen Moore to the Saints?? Lol they lost they mind."

Inside potential Saints HC Kellen Moore's background

Moore had a rough couple of years before landing in Philly. He served as the Cowboys' OC for four years before getting fired in 2023, following which he landed with the Chargers. That year in LA paid off, though the Chargers didn't inspire as a whole.

When they cleaned house with Staley's staff, the Eagles moved quickly to hire Moore as their offensive coordinator. Philadelphia finished with the NFL's eighth-ranked offense this year, though there were some hiccups initially given Jalen Hurts was not at his colorful best. However, Saquon Barkley more than made up for that with an MVP-esque run.

With Barkley on the roster, Moore shaped the offense to make the best use of the All-Pro RB's talents. As a result, Philly led the league with 621 rushing attempts this season. Derrick Henry's Ravens were second with 554.

Moore's offense dropped 55 points on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, booking a trip to Super Bowl LIX where he will have to mastermind a way to get the better of Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo in New Orleans.

When the big game is done, Moore is expected to stay in New Orleans and interview with the Saints. If he does take the job, he will likely have a blank slate to work with, though the Saints don't have much room to maneuver since they are, as usual, in salary cap hell.

